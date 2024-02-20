NHL News and Rumors

Auston Matthews double hat tricks lead to First Star of the Week

Jeremy Freeborn
Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews of San Ramon, California is having no problems scoring goals at the moment. On Monday, Matthews was named the National Hockey League First Star of the Week for the period from February 12 to 18. In three games, Matthews had six goals and two assists for eight points. He was also a +4 with four power-play points, 12 shots on goal, four hits, and 34 faceoff wins.

First Hat Trick of the Week

Matthews had his first hat trick of the week in a 4-3 Maple Leafs overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers on February 15. All three goals came in the second period, as Matthews had the natural hat trick. Maple Leafs right winger Mitch Marner of Markham, Ontario notched two assists on the Matthews’s goals.

Second Hat Trick of the Week

Matthews had his second hat trick of the week in a 9-2 Maple Leafs win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. It was part of a five point game for Matthews, as he also had two assists. Matthews now has six hat tricks this season. That is a Maple Leafs franchise record, as Matthews has one more hat trick than Darryl Sittler of St. Jacobs, Ontario, who had five hat tricks in the 1980-81 season.

49th goal on Monday

On the day Matthews received the weekly honour, he scored his 49th goal of the season in a 4-2 Maple Leafs win over the St. Louis Blues. Matthews’s 49 goals lead the NHL. In 53 games this season, Matthews has 24 assists, 73 points, is a +22 with four penalty minutes, 22 power-play points, five game-winning goals, one shorthanded point, 228 shots on goal, 477 faceoff wins, 59 blocked shots, 54 hits, 58 takeaways, and 34 giveaways.

Third in the Atlantic Division

The Maple Leafs are third in the Eastern Conference with a record of 30 wins, 16 losses and eight losses in extra time for 68 points. They have won eight of their last 10 games and four in a row.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

