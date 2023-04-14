Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog of Stockholm, Sweden will not be playing in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs according to the Associated Press. The reason why Landeskog is unable to play is because his surgically repaired knee will not be ready in time.

When did the surgery take place?

Landeskog initially had knee surgery on March 14, 2022 according to nhl.com. He did play for Colorado in the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs (and won a Stanley Cup), but it was determined that he would need more surgery before returning to National Hockey League action this season. Landeskog needed another arthroscopic procedure done on October 18. At the time, it was believed that he would only miss three months and be back prior to the NHL All-Star break. However, it now appears Landeskog will be back sometime during the 2023-24 NHL regular season. At what point, clearly no one knows.

When and how did the injury take place?

The injury occurred during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs in Edmonton. Landeskog suffered a cartilage injury on the bottom of the patella during the second round of the Western Conference playoff series between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche. It would be a playoff series the Stars would win in seven games. Dallas would go on their way to the Stanley Cup Finals before losing in six games to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Career Statistics

Landeskog has 248 goals and 323 assists for 571 points in 738 regular season games. He is a +77 with 601 penalty minutes, 150 power-play points, 10 shorthanded points, 43 game-winning goals, 2029 shots on goal, 1514 faceoff wins, 534 blocked shots. 1464 hits, 469 takeaways, and 352 giveaways.

In the playoffs, Landeskog has 27 goals and 40 assists for 67 points in 69 games. He is a +15 with 53 penalty minutes, eight power-play goals, four game-winning goals, 191 shots on goal, 352 faceoff wins, 70 blocked shots, 218 hits, 48 takeaways, and 59 giveaways. When the Avalanche won the 2022 Stanley Cup, Landeskog led all players in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a +15.

Who will the Avalanche face in the Playoffs?

Colorado will play either the Seattle Kraken or the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Avalanche close out the 2022-23 regular season on Friday when they face the Nashville Predators. A win over the Predators means Colorado will play Seattle. A loss means the Avalanche will play the Wild. Colorado is currently second in the Central Division with a record of 50 wins, 24 regulation losses and seven losses in extra time for 107 points. They are one point back of the Stars.