Avalanche deliver impressive comeback versus the Penguins

Jeremy Freeborn
The Colorado Avalanche looked down and out on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. During the second period, the Avalanche were down 4-0 before scoring five unanswered goals en route to a 5-4 overtime win. The comeback started with three minutes and 55 seconds left in the second period.

Who were the Avalanche goal scorers?

Jonathan Drouin of Ste-Agathe, Quebec had two of the five goals for the Avalanche in the comeback, including the overtime winner at the 54 second mark of extra time from Cale Makar of Calgary, Alberta and Nathan MacKinnon of Halifax, Nova Scotia. Newly acquired defenseman Sean Walker of Keswick, Ontario (traded at the deadline from the Philadelphia Flyers) got the Avalanche on the scoreboard for the first time from Ross Colton of Robbinsville, New Jersey and Miles Wood of Buffalo, New York. Yakov Trenin of Chelyabinsk, Russia, who also came to the Avalanche before the deadline (traded from the Nashville Predators), pulled the Avalanche within two goals with 30 seconds left in the second period. The Avalanche then got third period goals from MacKinnon and Drouin to force overtime.

What was the biggest Avalanche comeback ever?

The biggest Avalanche comeback ever came on March 3, 1999. Colorado was down 5-0 to the Florida Panthers at 15:12 of the second period before scoring seven straight goals to win 7-5. Peter Forsberg of Ornskoldsvik, Sweden had the hat trick. The other four Avalanche goal scorers were Claude Lemieux of Buckingham, Quebec, Adam Deadmarsh of Trail, British Columbia, Chris Drury of Trumbull, Connecticut, and Milan Hejduk of Usti nad Labern, Czech Republic.

Tied for the Central Lead

Colorado currently has 97 points and are tied with the Dallas Stars for the most points in the Central Division. Colorado’s record is 46 wins, 20 regulation losses and five losses in extra time. Only the Vancouver Canucks with 98 points, have more points in the Western Conference.

Colorado Avalanche NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
