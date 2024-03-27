MLB News and Rumors

Baltimore Orioles Sale Unanimously Approved by Major League Baseball

Author image
Michael Lipinski
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_21596512 (1)

On Wednesday afternoon, Major League Baseball owners unanimously approved the sale of the Baltimore Orioles to a group led by billionaire David Rubenstein

Unanimous approval of the sale, which was agreed to in late January, comes less than a week after the passing of longtime owner Peter Angelos. The 94-year-old Angelos had been in failing health over recent years and transferred management power to his son, John Angelos, in 2019 upon the insistence of Major League Baseball. John Angelos and the group led by Rubenstein, which includes Orioles’ legend Cal Ripken Jr., agreed to execute the $1.75 billion sale upon the elder Angelos’ passing. 

Rubenstein, a Baltimore native and lifelong Orioles fan, took to social media on Wednesday to celebrate the news. Here’s his reaction on news on Twitter/X:

He also released the following video statement:

Related: Angelos Family in Talks to Sell O’s Per Report | Angelos Family Reportedly Selling the Team to Two Private Equity Billionaires

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred issued the following statement on the sale of the Orioles to Rubenstein:

“I congratulate David Rubenstein on receiving approval from the Major League Baseball Clubs as the new control person of the Orioles. As a Baltimore native and a lifelong fan of the team, David is uniquely suited to lead the Orioles moving forward. We welcome David and his partners as the new stewards of the franchise.”

  • Statement from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on the sale of the Baltimore Orioles to David Rubenstein

A mere hours after the sale and just one day before Opening Day, Rubenstein’s influence on the 2024 Orioles is already evident. Through social media, the O’s have made it known that the “next chapter in O’s history” has already begun.

The O’s begin defense of their American League East title on Thursday welcoming the Los Angeles Angels to Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

MLB News and Rumors Orioles
Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski

Current: MLB Coverage for TheSportsDaily.com, Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly: the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens! Opinions are mine; I might engage on Twitter!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

