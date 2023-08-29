MLB News and Rumors

Battle of Florida has surprising significance to both teams in August

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Luis Arraez

The battle of Florida begins tonight in Miami for a short two game series. Many would have expected this series to be important to the Rays this late in the season, but not many would have expected it to be important to the Marlins. Miami actually finds themselves at 66 wins and 65 losses, and two and a half games back of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final playoff spot in the National League. A year ago, Miami was 24 games below .500.

Where are the Rays?

Tampa Bay had a marvelous start to the season, and have a cooled off a little bit since. Still, they are at 80 wins and 52 losses, and have the second best record in the American League. The only team better are the Baltimore Orioles at 82 wins and 49 losses. The Rays are two and half games back of the division and league lead. There are only two teams better in the National League than the Rays. They are the National League East leading Atlanta Braves at 85 wins and 45 losses, and the National League West leading Los Angeles Dodgers at 81 wins and 49 losses.

Still the best hitter in baseball

Like the Rays, Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez of San Felipe, Venezuela has cooled off a little bit when it comes to his bat. Still, he is batting .350, which leads the Major Leagues. Remember, Arraez was around the .400 mark for a considerable amount of time. Arraez has a 10 point percentage lead on Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, who is in second with a .340 batting average. Arraez is third in the Major Leagues with 171 hits.

Other Notables

The Marlins are also led offensively by right fielder Jorge Soler of La Habana, Cuba. He is fourth in the National League with 35 home runs. Meanwhile, Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz of Sagua la Grande, Cuba leads the American League with a .326 batting average.

 

 

Topics  
Marlins MLB News and Rumors Rays
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

Astros heating up offensively

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  39min
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
Safety Concerns Abound After Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuna Jr. Charged On Field During Braves-Rockies Game
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  9h
MLB News and Rumors
Felix Bautista
Nervous Fans Await Update On Baltimore Orioles Closer Felix Bautista’s Status
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 26 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets
Two Key MLB series that start August 25
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 25 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Alexis Diaz
Two intriguing MLB series that start August 24
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 24 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Rick Hahn
White Sox fire general manager Rick Hahn and VP Kenny Williams
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 23 2023
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_18772557-1024x683
Red Sox Baseball: The Emergence of Brayan Bello
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Aug 23 2023
More News
Arrow to top