Battle of Florida has surprising significance to both teams in August

The battle of Florida begins tonight in Miami for a short two game series. Many would have expected this series to be important to the Rays this late in the season, but not many would have expected it to be important to the Marlins. Miami actually finds themselves at 66 wins and 65 losses, and two and a half games back of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final playoff spot in the National League. A year ago, Miami was 24 games below .500.

Where are the Rays?

Tampa Bay had a marvelous start to the season, and have a cooled off a little bit since. Still, they are at 80 wins and 52 losses, and have the second best record in the American League. The only team better are the Baltimore Orioles at 82 wins and 49 losses. The Rays are two and half games back of the division and league lead. There are only two teams better in the National League than the Rays. They are the National League East leading Atlanta Braves at 85 wins and 45 losses, and the National League West leading Los Angeles Dodgers at 81 wins and 49 losses.

Still the best hitter in baseball

Like the Rays, Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez of San Felipe, Venezuela has cooled off a little bit when it comes to his bat. Still, he is batting .350, which leads the Major Leagues. Remember, Arraez was around the .400 mark for a considerable amount of time. Arraez has a 10 point percentage lead on Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, who is in second with a .340 batting average. Arraez is third in the Major Leagues with 171 hits.

Other Notables

The Marlins are also led offensively by right fielder Jorge Soler of La Habana, Cuba. He is fourth in the National League with 35 home runs. Meanwhile, Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz of Sagua la Grande, Cuba leads the American League with a .326 batting average.