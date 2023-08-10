Tennis News and Rumors

Ben Shelton Challenges Carlos Alcaraz But Loses In Straight Sets

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
ben shelton

It was the Battle of Tennis‘s 20-year-olds when American Ben Shelton faced Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz for the first time in their young careers in Toronto on Wednesday evening.

It was Alcaraz’s first match since the Wimbledon final last month.

Alcaraz came out as the victor, but the 6-3, 7-6 score did not tell the whole story.

Shelton had a sound game plan, using his big serve and power shots to keep Alcaraz off balance.

Alcaraz’s first serve was not as ironclad as usual, and he was not as clean on the forehand either.

He found a way to win without his best tennis on his racquet.

Shelton has to be encouraged by his performance; his play did not allow Alcaraz to get settled into a rhythm.

And his serve was a force to be reckoned with also.

Alcaraz has to feel relieved to get some of the rust off and defeat a dangerous player like Shelton.

It appears that these two will have many more heated contests in the years to come.

Historically, Wimbledon champions struggle in this tournament, making the turn from grass to hardcourt after a layoff to rest from the win.

The Big 3 have followed up Wimbledon wins with a Canada victory one time each in their careers.

Roger Federer did it in 2006, Rafael Nadal did it in 2008, and Novak Djokovic did it in 2011.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Carlos Alcaraz Earnings Would Make Him 274th Highest-Paid NFL Player

Carlos Alcaraz Meets His Tennis Crush Maria Sharapova For The First Time In Toronto

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
Tennis News and Rumors
Roger Federer’s Investment in On Shoes is Now Worth Over $300 Million
Roger Federer’s Investment in On Shoes is Now Worth Over $300 Million
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  22h
Tennis News and Rumors
Venus Williams
Venus Williams Deals With Lost Luggage and A First Round Loss In Montreal
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 8 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff Wins Mubadala Citi Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 6 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff Signs Multi-Year Extension with New Balance
Coco Gauff Wins: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Fritz Knocked Out Of Mudabala Citi Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 6 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula Maria Sakkari
Mubadala Citi Open Match of The Day: Jessica Pegula Versus Maria Sakkari
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 5 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula Win Matches On Busy Friday At Mubadala Citi Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top