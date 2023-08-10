Ben Shelton Challenges Carlos Alcaraz But Loses In Straight Sets

It was the Battle of Tennis‘s 20-year-olds when American Ben Shelton faced Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz for the first time in their young careers in Toronto on Wednesday evening.

It was Alcaraz’s first match since the Wimbledon final last month.

🎾CARLOS. GANA.🎾 🇪🇸Carlos Alcaraz wins his first match since the Wimbledon final. He defeats 🇺🇸Ben Shelton in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 to advance to the @NBOtoronto Round of 16. The crowd loves Carlitos. #NBO23 pic.twitter.com/XGDNZ4bTyJ — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) August 10, 2023

Alcaraz came out as the victor, but the 6-3, 7-6 score did not tell the whole story.

Shelton had a sound game plan, using his big serve and power shots to keep Alcaraz off balance.

Alcaraz’s first serve was not as ironclad as usual, and he was not as clean on the forehand either.

He found a way to win without his best tennis on his racquet.

Shelton has to be encouraged by his performance; his play did not allow Alcaraz to get settled into a rhythm.

And his serve was a force to be reckoned with also.

Alcaraz has to feel relieved to get some of the rust off and defeat a dangerous player like Shelton.

It appears that these two will have many more heated contests in the years to come.

Historically, Wimbledon champions struggle in this tournament, making the turn from grass to hardcourt after a layoff to rest from the win.

The Big 3 have followed up Wimbledon wins with a Canada victory one time each in their careers.

Roger Federer did it in 2006, Rafael Nadal did it in 2008, and Novak Djokovic did it in 2011.

