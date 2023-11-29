The UFC heads to Austin, Texas for a live fight night event at the Moody Center for an exciting night of fights. We have two of the best lightweight contenders (4) Beneil Dariush taking on (8) Arman Tsarukyan. Dariush is coming off a devastating loss against Charles Oliveira who knocked him out in the first round. He is desperately looking for a win against surging contender Tsarukyan so that he can stay in title contention. Meanwhile, Tsarukyan is riding high coming off back-to-back wins and wins in seven of his last eight fights. He is looking for the biggest win of his career when he takes on Beneil Dariush in hopes of getting a potential title shot and rematch with Islam Makhachev with a win.

In Dariush’s last fight, he was brutally knocked out in the first round against Charles Oliveira in a fight that looked to be a No. 1 contender fight for the lightweight championship. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $150,000 and with a promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $171,000.

Beneil Dariush’s Net Worth

Beneil Dariush has been in the UFC for a long time and he has made an estimated $1.7 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $2 Million.

Beneil Dariush has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2009 and cut his cloth on the California regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2014.

Beneil Dariush’s UFC Record

Beneil Dariush holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 22-5-1 which includes 5 wins by knockout and 8 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 16-5-1 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Austin.

Beneil Dariush’s Next Fight

Beneil Dariush will fight the surging lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan in a 5-round main event this Saturday at UFC Austin. This fight will be held at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Beneil Dariush (+235) making him a sizable underdog in this matchup.

Beneil Dariush’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Beneil Dariush fights out of Huntington Beach, California but is originally from Urmia, Iran.

Beneil Dariush is married to his wife Victoria Vu Dariush.

Age: 34

34 Born: Urmia, Iran

Urmia, Iran Height: 5’10″

5’10″ Weight: 155 pounds

155 pounds Reach: 72″

72″ Coach/Trainer: Rafael Cordeiro