Best Trade Destinations for Nikola Vucevic

It is no secret by now that the Chicago Bulls will be active around the NBA Trade Deadline. They have been desperately trying to move Zach LaVine, but their center, Nikola Vucevic, is starting to garner more and more interest. Plenty of teams are currently looking for frontcourt assistance which has helped Vucevic’s trade value in recent weeks. However, there are three teams that would be a terrific fit for the Bulls big man if they find a suitor before the deadline in February. The two-time All-Star has upped his production this season which has made him more enticing to other teams. He was averaging 20.3 points, 10.4 total rebounds, and an effective field goal percentage of 61.8 percent as of January 22nd. Considering this, here are the three best fits for Nikola Vucevic if he is traded.

Most Ideal Landing Spots for Bulls Center, Nikola Vucevic

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have needed a true big man for a long time. Adding a big who can stretch the floor would be a seamless fit for head coach, Steve Kerr, and his scheme. Not to mention, Vucevic would add some extra rebounding in the frontcourt for the Warriors. He would also alleviate some of the pressure off of Draymond Green. Vucevic and Green could also form an underrated one-two punch down low. Not only would Vucevic be an ideal fit to space the floor, but he would also be salary friendly for the Golden State Warriors.

Phoenix Suns

While the Suns did just trade for Nick Richards from the Charlotte Hornets, they are still shopping Jusuf Nurkic. Bringing in a veteran like Vucevic would bolster and steady Phoenix’s frontcourt. He would be a safe and reliable option down low while Richards continues to develop and focus on the defensive efforts. In exchange, the Suns could be able to trade Jusuf Nurkic and/or Mason Plumlee freeing up key frontcourt minutes.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers have been very vocal about needing a true center for some time now. Insert Nikola Vucevic. Vucevic’s ability to space the floor would bode well for playing with LeBron James. This season, the Bulls big is striking from beyond the arc at a rate of 41.1 percent. Not to mention, Vucevic’s presence would allow Anthony Davis to focus solely on the power forward position where he prefers to play. Whether the former Orlando Magic center would move the needle that much for Los Angeles remains to be seen. However, he certainly would be an instant upgrade for the Lakers’ frontcourt. Especially at the center position.