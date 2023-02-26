Get ready for an action-packed ride as college basketball enters the conference tournament season, where every game could make or break a team’s shot at the NCAA Tournament. While larger conferences like the ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, SEC, and Pac-12 are expected to send multiple teams to the Big Dance, the smaller conferences will only receive one or two bids, making these single-elimination games all the more crucial.

The ASUN Tournament will tip off the festivities on Monday, with first-round games played at campus sites. On Tuesday, the Horizon League, Patriot League, and Sun Belt Tournaments will start the ball rolling, leading up to the Ohio Valley crowning a champion on Saturday, followed by the ASUN, Big South, and Missouri Valley champions being decided on Sunday.

But the real excitement begins on March 7th, as the ACC Tournament kicks off and the larger conferences enter the fray. Bubble teams will be fighting tooth and nail to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive, with every game becoming a must-win situation.

As the tournament season approaches, fans can expect nothing less than heart-stopping moments and unforgettable performances from the players. The stakes are high, and every team will put it all on the line to make history. Prepare for intense drama and fierce competition as teams compete for a shot at March Madness glory.

Big East Conference Has Showed Depth

The Big East men’s basketball conference has proved to be a war of attrition this season. Currently, five teams in the Big East are ranked inside the top 25 with four of them tallying over 20 wins. Marquette is the only squad in the Big East currently in the top 10. The top five teams in the tournament earn a bye at Madison Square Garden. It’s always one of the best tournaments in the country and this year will be no exception.