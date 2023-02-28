The Idaho Central Arena will play host to the 2023 Big Sky Conference Tournament from March 4th to March 8th.

The Big Sky Conference features a new bracket format and interesting format in 2023. The first round of games will pit the nine and ten seed against one another and the winner will play the one seed. The seven and eight seed will also square off in the first round and the winner get the number two seed.

After that, the four and five seed will square off and the winner gets the winner of the one seed and game one. The three and six seed will also square off and they get the winner of the two seed and the winner of game two. It’s an interesting new style of bracket but will prove to be very exciting.

Eastern Washington Looks To Get Back To March Madness

Eastern Washington and Montana State controlled the top of the standings for the entirety of the year. E. Washington currently sits in first with just one loss in the conference and one game to play. The Eagles currently come in at 16-1 and 22-8 overall. Montana State almost kept pace with the Eagles as they currently sit 14-3 in Big Sky play and 21-9 overall with one game to play. Many will remember as Tanner Groves and the Eagles pushed the eventual national champion Kansas Jayhawks to the brink last season in the first round but ultimately fell short, 93-84.

2023 Big Sky Conference Standings

Big Sky Conference Team CONF GB W-L STRK L10 HOME AWAY Eastern Washington 16-1 – 22-8 L1 9-1 11-0 9-6 Montana State 14-3 2 21-9 W4 9-1 12-1 9-5 Weber State 11-6 5 16-14 W1 6-4 8-4 7-8 Montana 9-7 6.5 15-13 W1 6-4 9-4 5-9 Idaho State 8-9 8 11-19 W2 4-6 7-7 4-11 Portland State 6-10 9.5 12-17 L2 4-6 6-6 5-9 Sacramento State 6-11 10 13-17 L2 2-8 9-4 4-10 Northern Colorado 5-12 11 10-19 L3 4-6 5-7 3-12 Northern Arizona 5-12 11 9-21 W2 4-6 6-7 3-13 Idaho 4-13 12 10-20 L3 2-8 6-9 4-11

2023 Big Sky Conference Tournament Schedule

Venue: Idaho Central Arena Where: Boise, Idaho When: Mar 4 – Mar 8 How To Watch: ESPN+, ESPNU, ESPN2



2023 Big Sky Conference Tournament Bracket