It’s that time of year again – conference tournament season – where the fate of college basketball teams hangs in the balance, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. This is where teams put everything on the line for a chance to secure their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

While the big names in college basketball may dominate the headlines, don’t sleep on the mid-majors. These underdogs know that the conference tournaments are where dreams are made or shattered. With only one or two bids up for grabs, every game is a battle for survival. These teams have proven time and time again that they are more than capable of pulling off the upset and making a name for themselves on the national stage.

Starting things off on Monday is the ASUN Tournament, where first-round games will be played on campus sites. The action heats up on Tuesday as the Horizon League, Patriot League, and Sun Belt Tournaments join in the fray, each bringing their unique brand of excitement and intensity.

As the week progresses, the stakes only get higher, culminating in the crowning of the Ohio Valley champion on Saturday, followed by the ASUN, Big South, and Missouri Valley champions being decided on Sunday.

Prepare for a wild ride, as anything can happen during conference tournament season. Drama is the only certainty, so grab your popcorn, clear your schedule, and settle in for the thrill of the chase. These teams are laying it all on the line for a shot at NCAA Tournament glory, and it’s sure to be a captivating journey from start to finish.

UNC Asheville Has Been Dominant

The Big South Tournament will be taking place from Wednesday, March 1 to Sunday, March 5 at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The tournament features 10 teams vying for a coveted spot in the NCAA Tournament, with the winner earning an automatic bid. The top six seeds will get a bye to the second round, while seeds 7 through 10 will battle it out in the first round.

UNC Asheville has been a force to be reckoned with so far this season in the Big South. The Bulldogs sit atop the Big South standings at 16-2 in the conference and 24-7 overall. They have only lost one game in the calendar year and are winners in 15 of their last 16.