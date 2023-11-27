Tennis News and Rumors

Billie Jean King Urges WTA To Rethink Scheduling Especially At The End Of 11-Month Tennis Season

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
billie jean king

Billie Jean King is one of the pioneers of women’s tennis.

Her tireless work is part of the reason the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has been successful.

Now King is calling on the WTA to rethink the season’s scheduling.

The professional tennis season is the longest of any sport; it lasts 11 months.

At the end of the season is the WTA Finals for the world’s top eight players and doubles teams.

There is also team play in what used to be called the Fed Cup but is now known as the Billie Jean King Cup.

This year, the WTA Finals selected Cancun as its destination after the BJK Cup had already established Spain as its location.

It led to top players like Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula not playing in the BJK Cup.

The travel and logistical issues getting from Mexico to Spain and being prepared to play were the reasons they opted out.

King believes this is a bad look for the sport that needs to first and foremost take care of its athletes and preserve the integrity of the events.

The ATP, Association of Tennis Professionals, has locked in its location for the ATP Finals for a years-long contract in Italy.

There is none of this last-minute shopping around for a location which is an annual occurrence for the WTA.

Fellow American tennis legend Chris Evert echoes King’s sentiments.

It is unclear if the WTA will heed the words of King and Evert.

In the meantime, King recently celebrated a milestone birthday.

She turned 80, and she celebrated by hitting tennis balls.

Check it out.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Jimmy Connors

Jimmy Connors Showed Off His Impressive Cooking Skills On Thanksgiving

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 24 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Venus Serena Roger
Keeping Up With The Tennis Legends: Serena Williams, Venus Williams, And Roger Federer
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 22 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
New WTA World No. 1- Aryna Sabalenka Is Now The Best Women’s Tennis Player In The World
Game, Set, Match, 2023 Tennis Season: A Year In Review
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 20 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic Defeats Carlos Alcaraz, Sets Up ATP Finals Rematch With Jannik Sinner
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 18 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
serena williams one of the best female tennis players
Serena Williams To Be Inducted Into National Women’s Hall Of Fame In March 2024
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 18 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner Is First Italian Man In History To Reach The Final At the ATP Finals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 18 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic
Semifinal Matchups Set For 2023 ATP Finals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top