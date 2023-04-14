The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Thursday they will not re-sign their captain, Jonathan Toews of Winnipeg, Manitoba, for the 2023-24 National Hockey League season according to Tracey Meyers of nhl.com. At this time, Toews is unsure about his future as a National Hockey League player.

Contract came to an end

Toews’s eight-year, $64 million contract came to an end at the conclusion of the 2022-23 NHL regular season. In Toews’s final game with the Blackhawks, he scored one goal in a 5-4 Chicago overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Toews scored from Andreas Athanasiou of Woodbridge, Ontario and Seth Jones of Arlington, Texas at 7:40 of the second period on the power-play.

Recent Health Issues

Toews missed over two months of the 2022-23 NHL regular season with long-term health problems persisting from Coronavirus, which has killed 6,881, 955 people worldwide, and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome. Toews initially suffered from Coronavirus during the 2019-20 season, and missed the entire 2020-21 NHL season with Chronic Immune Response Syndrome.

Blackhawks Legend

Toews played 1067 games with the Blackhawks since 2007-08. He has 372 goals and 511 assists for 883 points. Toews is a +148 with 607 penalty minutes, 228 power-play points, 32 shorthanded points, 69 game-winning goals, 2695 shots on goal, 11986 faceoff wins, 384 blocked shots, 629 hits, 841 takeaways, 460 giveaways. Toews won the Selke Trophy in 2012-13. That year he led the NHL with 19 even strength goals. Toews also represented Chicago at the 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2017 NHL All-Star Game, and was a second team All-Star in 2012-13.

In the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Blackhawks, Toews had 45 goals and 74 assists for 119 points in 137 games. He was a +12 with 84 penalty minutes, 19 power-play goals, three shorthanded goals, 11 game-winning goals, 350 shots on goal, 1619 faceoff wins, 65 blocked shots, 161 hits, 110 takeaways and 48 giveaways.

Toews won a Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He led all players in the 2010 Stanley Cup Playoffs in assists (22) and power-play goals (five). Toews also led all players with four game-winning goals and a shooting percentage of 27.3% in the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs and one shorthanded goal during the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs.