Chicago Blackhawks centre Colin Blackwell of Lawrence, Massachusetts recorded his first career National Hockey League hat trick on Sunday. He accomplished the feat in a 7-4 Blackhawks win over the Arizona Coyotes at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

How and When did Blackwell score three times?

Blackwell’s first goal was even strength. It came from right winger Joey Anderson of Roseville, Minnesota and defenseman Alex Vlasic of Wilmette, Illinois on an all-American goal at 6:57 of the second period to tie the game at two at the time. Blackwell then put the Blackhawks up 5-3 with an even strength game-winning goal from defenseman Seth Jones of Arlington, Texas and Jason Dickinson of Georgetown, Ontario at the 33 second mark of the third period. Then with two minutes and 36 seconds left Blackwell closed out the scoring with an empty netter from Jones.

Who were the other Blackhawks to shine?

Blackwell was one of four Blackhawks players to score on Sunday. The others were rookie centre Connor Bedard of North Vancouver, British Columbia, who had two goals, centre Ryan Donato of Boston, Massachusetts and Tyler Johnson of Spokane, Washington. There were four Blackhawks with a multi-point game. In addition to Blackwell, the others were Jones (four assists), Bedard (two goals and one assist), and Donato (one goal and one assist).

Blackwell in 2023-24

This season in 35 games, Blackwell has eight goals and three assists for 11 points in 35 games. He is a -1 with eight penalty minutes, one power-play point, two game-winning goals, 79 shots on goal, 24 faceoff wins, 17 blocked shots, 38 hits, 18 takeaways, and nine giveaways. Blackwell’s only power-play point this season happened to be his other game-winning goal in 2023-24. It came at 14:37 of the third period from left winger Zach Sanford of Salem, Massachusetts and defenseman Nikita Zaitsev of Moscow, Russia in a 4-3 Blackhawks win over the Calgary Flames on January 7.