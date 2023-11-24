NHL News and Rumors

Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall out for the season

Jeremy Freeborn
Chicago Blackhawks left winger Taylor Hall of Calgary, Alberta is out for the season with a knee injury. He suffered the injury on November 9 when he received a hit from Michael Eyssimont in a 5-3 Blackhawks upset win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Hall did play two additional games for the Blackhawks (in a 4-2 Chicago loss to the Nashville Predators on November 18 and in a 3-2 Chicago loss to the Buffalo Sabres on November 19).

Hall’s 2023-24 NHL statistics

In 10 games this season, Hall only had two goals and two assists for four points. He was a -3 with four penalty minutes, one game-winning goal, one power-play point, 20 shots on goal, six faceoff wins, three blocked shots, six hits, five takeaways, and three giveaways.

Hall’s Game-Winning Goal

Hall’s game-winner came on November 4 in a 5-2 Blackhawks win over the Florida Panthers. Hall scored from center Jason Dickinson of Georgetown, Ontario and Tyler Johnson of Spokane, Washington at 12:39 of the first period. At the time, the Blackhawks went up 3-0.

Former First Overall Pick

Hall was the first overall pick by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2010 National Hockey League Entry Draft. He was the first of four first overall picks the Oilers had in a span of six years. He preceded forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of Burnaby, British Columbia (2011), forward Nail Yakupov of Nizhnekamsk, Russia (2012) and center Connor McDavid of Richmond Hill, Ontario (2015).

Former Hart Trophy Winner

Hall’s best NHL season came with the New Jersey Devils in 2017-18. That season he had career highs in goals (39), assists (54), points (93), power-play points (37), shorthanded goals (one), game-winning goals (seven), faceoff wins (72), and takeaways (81). Also in the 2017-18 NHL season, Hall was a first-team All-Star. Interestingly, Hall is the only Hart Trophy winner in the history of the New Jersey Devils franchise.

Last in the Central

The Blackhawks are last in the Central Division. They have a record of five wins and 12 losses for 10 points.

 

 

Topics  
Chicago Blackhawks NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
