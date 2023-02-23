Blackhawks involved in two unsuccessful buzzer beaters in a week

It has been a wacky week for the Chicago Blackhawks in National Hockey League action. That is because they have been involved in two unsuccessful buzzer beaters this week in their games against the Vegas Golden Stars and Dallas Stars. While we see buzzer beaters on a regular basis in the National Basketball Association, you seldom see them in the NHL.

Buzzer beater versus Golden Knights

On Tuesday, Blackhawks right winger Patrick Kane of Buffalo, New York scored at the end of overtime. However, by the slimmest of margins it was clear that the puck went in the net after the clock went to zero. In the shootout, Tyler Johnson of Liberty Lake, Washington was the only goal scorer as he beat Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit with a wrist shot that went through the five hole. Johnson was the final shooter in the shootout in a 3-2 Chicago win as the first five players from the Blackhawks and Golden Knights were unable to score.

Buzzer beater versus Stars

On Wednesday, the Blackhawks hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 even though Stars centre Tyler Seguin of Brampton, Ontario was close to tying the game up at four goals apiece at the end of regulation. On the replay it clearly showed that Seguin had scored a few seconds after the clock went to zero. While the referees determined it was definitely not a goal, the Blackhawks players celebrated and Seguin slammed his stick across the boards on his team’s bench.

Four game-winning streak

Despite being in last place in the Central Division, the Blackhawks have won four straight games. In addition to their upset shootout win over the Golden Knights and their win over the Stars, Chicago beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 in overtime on Friday and the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Sunday. It should be noted that the Blackhawks beat two first place teams this week as the Stars lead the Central Division with 72 points and the Golden Knights lead the Pacific Division with 73 points.