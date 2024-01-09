Chicago Blackhawks left winger Nick Foligno of Buffalo, New York, and New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler of Zurich, Switzerland are both out long term with injuries. Foligno is on the injury reserve with a broken left finger and Siegenthaler is out with a broken foot.

When did Foligno get hurt?

Foligno got injured on Friday night during a fight with New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith. Ironically, the fight between Smith and Foligno occurred after Smith delivered a hard hit on Blackhawks rookie forward Connor Bedard. As a result, Bedard broke his jaw and is also on long term injury reserve. The Devils went on to win the game 4-2.

When did Siegenthaler get hurt?

Siegenthaler got injured blocking a shot in the second period during the Devils’s 6-4 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Siegenthaler is one of two Devils players from Switzerland currently out with an injury. Right winger Timo Meier is on the injury reserve with a medium-body injury.

Nick Foligno in 2023-24

Nick Foligno has eight goals and nine assists for 17 points in 39 games. He is a -4 with 39 penalty minutes, five power-play points, one shorthanded point, 73 shots on goal, 84 faceoff wins, 21 blocked shots, 84 hits, 29 takeaways, and 13 giveaways. Foligno’s shorthanded point was a shorthanded goal in a 7-5 Blackhawks loss to the St. Louis Blues on December 23. Foligno scored from defenseman Jarred Tinordi of Burnsville, Minnesota at 5:16 of the third period.

Jonas Siegenthaler in 2023-24

Siegenthaler has one goal and seven assists for eight points in 38 games. He is a -1 with 14 penalty minutes, 46 shots on goal, 58 blocked shots, 48 hits, seven takeaways, and 25 giveaways. Siegenthaler’s only goal came in a 6-3 Devils loss to the Edmonton Oilers on December 21. Siegenthaler scored from defenseman Simon Nemec of Liptovsky Mikulas, Slovakia and Michael McLeod of Mississauga, Ontario. He also got off to a super start as he had three assists in a 4-3 Devils win over the Detroit Red Wings on October 12.