Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane Disappointed in Rangers Acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko

Jeff Hawkins
tarasenko trade (1)

Skating in on a 2-on-1 break with new linemate Artemi Panarin, Vladimir Tarasenko received an on-tape pass and connected on his second shift with the New York Rangers on Friday.

Considering the pass came from Panarin and so early in Tarasenko’s tenure after being acquired from the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, Patrick Kane will continue to be bummed out.

Tarasenko is where the Chicago Blackhawks’ star envisioned he would be at some point before the NHL’s trade deadline on March 3.

After 15-plus seasons and three Stanley Cups with the now-rebuilding Blackhawks, Kane was eying an opportunity with the Rangers.

That door is closed – for now.

Patrick Kane Not Happy To Still Be With Blackhawks

Speaking to the media before the Blackhawks met the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at the United Center, Kane admitted to feeling disappointed a potential reunion with Panarin, a former teammate from 2015-17, will not develop this season.

“It’s not like the happiest I’ve been to hear about a trade, but I think the Rangers I definitely pay attention to, intrigued by for obvious reasons,” Kane said, as reported by NHL.com. “Just if things are going to happen, that was a team I was definitely looking at.”

With Tarasenko, the Rangers simply don’t need Kane, who is playing in the final season of an eight-year contract.

He understands.

“It seems like they kind of filled their void and went ahead and made a deal,” Kane said. “So, it is what it is.”

Vladimir Tarasenko Helps Rangers Win in Debut

Kane, who has been the subject of trade talk for most of the season, possesses a no-trade clause in his contract, but indicated he would waive it for the right destination, like the Rangers. Kane entered Friday with nine goals among 35 points in 46 games this season. His 1,215 career points ranked second in franchise history.

Kane’s recent hip injury reportedly led the Rangers to pursue Tarasenko, who helped spark the Rangers to a 6-3 victory over the visiting Seattle Kraken on Friday. Tarasenko, who scored his 11th goal of the season, skated on the top line with Panarin and Mika Zibanejad, helping the Rangers capture their fourth straight game.

Kane, meanwhile, remains disappointed, but he could still land with the Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes or Vegas Golden Knights before the trade deadline.

Those doors remain open – for now.

Chicago Blackhawks NHL News and Rumors NY Rangers
Arrow to top