Bleacher Report Kentucky Derby Picks 2023 | Kentucky Derby 2023 Predictions

Dan Girolamo
Kentucky Derby week horses.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, May 6, at 6:57 p.m. ET. Which horse is going to win “The Run for the Roses?” Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report has released his expert picks and predictions for the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Bleacher Report’s Kentucky Derby 2023 Picks and Predictions

Bleacher Report likes the favorite, Forte (+325), to win the “Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports.” Forte has been a tough, professional horse that has won six of seven starts. Beyond Forte, Beaston is keeping an eye on Angel of Empire (+1000) and Mage (+1600) as other options if Forte fails to win.

Forte (+325)

“A ferocious racer that matches the aggressive nature of his rider, Forte is trained by the legendary Todd Pletcher and has been given every tool necessary to win the race,” Beaston said. “He is the favorite and should be.” Pletcher has two Kentucky Derby wins – Super Saver (2010) and Always Dreaming (2017).

One of the most accomplished jockeys in the sport, Irad Ortiz Jr., will be riding Forte. Ortiz is still searching for his first Derby win. Beaston wrote, “With a horse trained by the best in the business and his eye on the Derby prize, look for the jockey to lead Forte to the winner’s circle and hoist his first Derby Trophy.”

Bet on Forte (+325) at BetOnline

Angel of Empire (+1000)

Angel of Empire has the third-best odds in the field. The horse picked up a huge win in the Arkansas Derby (Gr. 1) on April 1. What Angel of Empire has going against it is its post position, Gate No. 14, which has only produced two winners, with the last winner from that post coming in 1961 with Carry Back.

Beaston wrote, “Jockey Flavian Prat is coming off his most successful year to date, in which he won 236 races and just under $30 million in prize money, and will look to build on the horse’s win in the Arkansas Derby on April 1 with a second Kentucky Derby title.”

Bet on Angel of Empire (+1000) at BetOnline

Mage (+1600)

One of the long shots that can shake things up is Mage (+1600), who Beaston says to “not be surprised” if it pulls off the upset. Mage impressed at the Curlin Florida Derby when he led the race at one point before Forte came back to take the victory.

Beaston wrote, “He [Mage] proved to struggle out of the gate but can make up ground and showed he can race alongside Forte. The young horse finished second to the Derby favorite on April 1 at Gulfstream Park and even led him entering the final stretch.”

Bet on Mage (+1600) at BetOnline

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
