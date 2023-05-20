Horse Racing

Bleacher Report Preakness 2023 Picks & Predictions: National Treasure Will Battle Mage

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
The Preakness Stakes barn

Bleacher Report’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Preakness Stakes have been released. Find Bleacher Report’s Preakness 2023 picks and predictions for the second leg of the Triple Crown.

The 148th running of the Preakness Stakes is set for Saturday, May 20, from the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. All eyes will be on Mage, who will look to continue its run at the Triple Crown after winning the Kentucky Derby.

Here are Bleacher Report’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Preakness Stakes.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Preakness 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
Exclusive $750 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer

Bleacher Report’s Preakness 2023 Picks & Predictions

The oddsmakers at BetOnline currently have Mage (-135) as the favorite to win the Preakness. Jake Rill at Bleacher Report believes Mage has what it takes to win and will not be surprised if he does. However, Rill has his eyes on National Treasure to beat out Mage. “There are some other strong horses in the field, but National Treasure and Mage will prove to be the two best, with the former outlasting the latter,” Rill said.

National Treasure (+270)

National Treasure is gaining momentum as the pick to take down Mage. The three-year-old is coming off a disappointing fourth-place finish in Santa Anita Derby. In fact, National Treasure has only one first-place finish in five starts. However, the horse has reportedly been training well. His jockey, John R. Velazquez, has won three Kentucky Derbys and two Belmonts. National Treasure’s trainer, Bob Baffert, has seven Preakness victories, tied for the most all-time.

“Despite National Treasure’s lack of previous wins, he has a lot of potential,” Rill said. “The prediction here is that’s what National Treasure will do and earn the biggest victory of his career. And he’ll do so by passing Mage in one of the final turns, before holding him off down the final stretch.”

Bet on National Treasure (+270)

Mage (-135)

Rill knows Mage will be a popular pick to win, but Rill believes it will run second to National Treasure. Mage backed up its reputation for having great acceleration by storming up the final stretch to win the Kentucky Derby. Mage should be fast out of the gate. It’s the only horse in the field who ran the Kentucky Derby, so he’s battle-tested in big races.

“It’s quite possible Mage will win on Saturday, and he should be among the horses near the front of the field for much of the race at least,” Rill said. “But it’s not a lock that he’ll emerge victorious.”

Bet on Mage (-135)

Preakness Stakes Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Horse Racing Horse Racing Picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To Horse Racing

Horse Racing
Preakness Stakes contender National Treasure

Dick Jerardi Preakness 2023 Picks & Predictions: National Treasure Ready For Breakthrough Race

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
Horse Racing
Comparing Preakness 2023 Odds From The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites
Comparing Preakness 2023 Odds From The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  2h
Horse Racing
New York Post Preakness 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Perform & National Treasure Among Best Bets To Win Preakness Stakes
New York Post Preakness 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Perform & National Treasure Among Best Bets To Win Preakness Stakes
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  2h
Horse Racing
Michelle Yu Preakness 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: National Treasure Has Perfect Post For His Running Style
Michelle Yu Preakness 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: National Treasure Has Perfect Post For His Running Style
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  2h
Horse Racing
Jody Demling Preakness 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions- Perform Among Best Trifecta Bets At Pimlico Race Course
Jody Demling Preakness 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Perform Among Best Trifecta Bets At Pimlico Race Course
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  3h
Horse Racing
Preakness Stakes 2023 Trifecta Picks: Mage, Red Route One Among Best Trifecta Bets
Preakness Stakes 2023 Trifecta Picks: Mage, Red Route One Among Best Trifecta Bets
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  3h
Horse Racing
Shaun King
Shaun King Preakness 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: Perform Among Best Bets To Win Preakness Stakes
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
More News
Arrow to top