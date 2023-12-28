NHL News and Rumors

Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski out with a leg injury

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
San Jose Sharks v Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski of Grosse Pointe, Michigan will be out week-to-week with a lower body injury according to Field Level Media and ESPN on Thursday. The injury is noteworthy because Werenski is considered one of the top players on the Blue Jackets roster.

How and when did the injury occur?

The injury occurred on Wednesday evening in the Blue Jackets’s 4-3 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils. Werenski reportedly got tangled up with New Jersey Devils left winger Ondrej Palat of Frydek-Mistek, Czech Republic, and when Werenski tried to get back up, he could not put any weight on his left leg. In 11 minutes and 15 seconds of ice time against the Devils, Werenski was a +1 with two blocked shots in 11 minutes and 15 seconds of ice time.

Blue Jackets leading scorer

After 26 games, Werenski has one goal and 24 assists for 25 points. He is a +2 with 10 penalty minutes, five power-play points, 87 shots on goal, 58 blocked shots, seven hits, 13 takeaways and 10 giveaways. Werenski’s lone goal in 2023-24 was scored on October 20 in a 3-1 Blue Jackets win over the Calgary Flames. Werenski scored an unassisted empty net goal with two minutes and 21 seconds left in the third period.

Werenski is one of only two defensemen in the NHL to lead his team in scoring this season. The other is Vince Dunn of Mississauga, Ontario, who has a Seattle Kraken leading 29 points.

Blue Jackets near the bottom of the NHL

After 36 games, the Columbus Blue Jackets have a record of 11 wins, 18 regulation losses, and seven losses in extra time for 29 points. Only four NHL teams have fewer points than Columbus. The Anaheim Ducks and Ottawa Senators each have 26 points. The Chicago Blackhawks have 23 points, and the San Jose Sharks have 21 points. Columbus also has not made the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs in four years.

Topics  
Blue Jackets NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
letang

Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has record setting night against Islanders

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
NHL News and Rumors
leo carlsson hologram
Ducks rookie center Leo Carlsson out with a sprained knee
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 26 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Bovada Promo Code and Betting Offers for NHL All-Star Weekend 2022
Wild left winger Kirill Kaprizov named NHL First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 25 2023
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22167094_168396541_lowres-2
Dallas Stars record historic win right before the Christmas break
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 25 2023
NHL News and Rumors
nhl red wings flyers wild gamer (1)
Detroit Red Wings Fans Watch Patrick Kane Score ‘Unofficial’ Hat Trick During Wild Shootout Win Over Philadelphia Flyers At Little Caesars Arena
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Dec 22 2023
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_20176824_168396541_lowres-2
Red Wings missed David Perron during his six game suspension
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 22 2023
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22100849_168396541_lowres-2
Sabres score nine goals after giving up nine goals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 22 2023
More News
Arrow to top