Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski out with a leg injury

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski of Grosse Pointe, Michigan will be out week-to-week with a lower body injury according to Field Level Media and ESPN on Thursday. The injury is noteworthy because Werenski is considered one of the top players on the Blue Jackets roster.

How and when did the injury occur?

The injury occurred on Wednesday evening in the Blue Jackets’s 4-3 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils. Werenski reportedly got tangled up with New Jersey Devils left winger Ondrej Palat of Frydek-Mistek, Czech Republic, and when Werenski tried to get back up, he could not put any weight on his left leg. In 11 minutes and 15 seconds of ice time against the Devils, Werenski was a +1 with two blocked shots in 11 minutes and 15 seconds of ice time.

Blue Jackets leading scorer

After 26 games, Werenski has one goal and 24 assists for 25 points. He is a +2 with 10 penalty minutes, five power-play points, 87 shots on goal, 58 blocked shots, seven hits, 13 takeaways and 10 giveaways. Werenski’s lone goal in 2023-24 was scored on October 20 in a 3-1 Blue Jackets win over the Calgary Flames. Werenski scored an unassisted empty net goal with two minutes and 21 seconds left in the third period.

Werenski is one of only two defensemen in the NHL to lead his team in scoring this season. The other is Vince Dunn of Mississauga, Ontario, who has a Seattle Kraken leading 29 points.

Blue Jackets near the bottom of the NHL

After 36 games, the Columbus Blue Jackets have a record of 11 wins, 18 regulation losses, and seven losses in extra time for 29 points. Only four NHL teams have fewer points than Columbus. The Anaheim Ducks and Ottawa Senators each have 26 points. The Chicago Blackhawks have 23 points, and the San Jose Sharks have 21 points. Columbus also has not made the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs in four years.