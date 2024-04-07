The Columbus Blue Jackets tied the National Hockey League record for most goals by a defenseman in a single regular season game on Saturday. They accomplished the feat as they had six goals from defensemen in a 6-2 Blue Jackets win over the Philadelphia Flyers at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Zach Werenski of Grosse Pointe, Michigan and Damon Severson of Melville, Saskatchewan had two goals each, and Erik Gudbranson of Ottawa, Ontario and Nick Blankenburg of Washington, Michigan had one goal each.

How and when did the Blue Jackets get six goals from their defensemen?

Gudbranson opened the scoring at 12:08 of the first period with an even strength goal from Mikaela Pyyhtia of Turku, Finland and forward Justin Danforth of Oshawa, Ontario. The Blue Jackets then went up 2-0 with an even strength goal by Severson from Johnny Gaudreau of Salem, New Jersey and Werenski with one minute and six seconds left in the first period. Severson then put the Blue Jackets up 3-0 from Alexander Nylander and Gaudreau at 8:23 of the second period with an even strength goal. Blackenburg scored his first goal of the season from David Jiricek of Klatovy, Czech Republic and Alexandre Texier of St. Martin D’heres, France to put the Blue Jackets up 4-1 with an even strength goal at 15:20 of the second period. Werenski then scored on the power-play at 9:29 of the third period from Dmitri Voronkov of Angarsk, Russia to put the Blue Jackets up 5-1, and then scored again with an even strength goal from Carson Meyer of Powell, Ohio and James Malatesta of Montreal, Quebec at 11:26 of the third period. to put the Blue Jackets up 6-1.

Who was the first team to have six goals in a game from blueliners?

The first team to have six goals in a game by defensemen were the Washington Capitals in an 8-4 Capitals win over the New York Rangers on December 4, 1992. The Capitals defensemen who scored were Sylvain Cote of Quebec City, Quebec, Kevin Hatcher of Detroit, Michigan, Paul Cavallini of Toronto, Ontario, and Al Iafrate of Dearborn, Michigan. Cote and Hatcher had two goals each.