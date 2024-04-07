NHL News and Rumors

Blue Jackets tie NHL record for most goals by a defenseman in a game

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: Florida Panthers at Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets tied the National Hockey League record for most goals by a defenseman in a single regular season game on Saturday. They accomplished the feat as they had six goals from defensemen in a 6-2 Blue Jackets win over the Philadelphia Flyers at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Zach Werenski of Grosse Pointe, Michigan and Damon Severson of Melville, Saskatchewan had two goals each, and Erik Gudbranson of Ottawa, Ontario and Nick Blankenburg of Washington, Michigan had one goal each.

How and when did the Blue Jackets get six goals from their defensemen?

Gudbranson opened the scoring at 12:08 of the first period with an even strength goal from Mikaela Pyyhtia of Turku, Finland and forward Justin Danforth of Oshawa, Ontario. The Blue Jackets then went up 2-0 with an even strength goal by Severson from Johnny Gaudreau of Salem, New Jersey and Werenski with one minute and six seconds left in the first period. Severson then put the Blue Jackets up 3-0 from Alexander Nylander and Gaudreau at 8:23 of the second period with an even strength goal. Blackenburg scored his first goal of the season from David Jiricek of Klatovy, Czech Republic and Alexandre Texier of St. Martin D’heres, France to put the Blue Jackets up 4-1 with an even strength goal at 15:20 of the second period. Werenski then scored on the power-play at 9:29 of the third period from Dmitri Voronkov of Angarsk, Russia to put the Blue Jackets up 5-1, and then scored again with an even strength goal from Carson Meyer of Powell, Ohio and James Malatesta of Montreal, Quebec at 11:26 of the third period. to put the Blue Jackets up 6-1.

Who was the first team to have six goals in a game from blueliners?

The first team to have six goals in a game by defensemen were the Washington Capitals in an 8-4 Capitals win over the New York Rangers on December 4, 1992. The Capitals defensemen who scored were Sylvain Cote of Quebec City, Quebec, Kevin Hatcher of Detroit, Michigan, Paul Cavallini of Toronto, Ontario, and Al Iafrate of Dearborn, Michigan. Cote and Hatcher had two goals each.

 

Topics  
Blue Jackets NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22774203_168396541_lowres-2

William Eklund records first NHL hat trick

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2min
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22793922_168396541_lowres-2
Coyotes tie franchise record for most goals in a period
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 6 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22920973 (1)
John Tortorella Still Has Faith in Goalie Sam Ersson as the Philadelphia Flyers Playoff Chances Dwindle
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 4 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22754727_168396541_lowres-2
Trevor Moore records second career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 4 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22907223_168396541_lowres-2
Jonathan Quick becomes winningest American NHL goalie
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 31 2024
NHL News and Rumors
matthews
Auston Matthews becomes ninth player with multiple 60 goals in a season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 31 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_18137479_168396541_lowres-2
Tage Thompson scores four in Sabres win over the Devils
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 30 2024
More News
Arrow to top