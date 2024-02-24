NHL News and Rumors

Blue Jackets trade Emil Bemstrom to Penguins

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_20439665_168396541_lowres-2

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Pittsburgh Penguins made a Thursday trade according to nhl.com. The Blue Jackets traded centre Emil Bemstrom of Nykoping, Sweden to the Pittsburgh Penguins for left winger Alex Nylander of Calgary, Alberta and a conditional sixth round draft pick in the 2026 National Hockey League Entry Draft. The Penguins are the second NHL team Bemstrom has played for following five seasons with the Blue Jackets. For Nylander, he is joining his fourth NHL franchise after three seasons with the Buffalo Sabres (2016 to 2019), one season with the Chicago Blackhawks (2019 to 2020), and two seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins (2022 to 2024).

Bemstrom in 2023-24

In 32 games, Bemstrom has five goals and six assists for 11 points. He is a -5 with 10 penalty minutes, three power-play points, 49 shots on goal, six faceoff wins, 21 blocked shots, 24 hits, three takeaways and six giveaways.

Two Multi-point Games

Bemstrom scored twice in a 4-3 Blue Jackets overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec on October 26. At the time, Bemstrom put the Blue Jackets up 2-0 and 3-1. Bemstrom also had one goal and one assist for two points in a 7-3 Blue Jackets loss to the New York Islanders on December 7.

Nylander in 2023-24

Nylander only played five games for the Penguins this season and did not register a single point. He had 10 shots on goal, three faceoff wins, three blocked shots, three hits, and two giveaways. He has spent the majority of his time this season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League.

Part of a Huge Hockey Family

Nylander is the brother of current Toronto Maple Leafs centre William Nylander and son of former NHL centre Michael Nylander. Michael played 920 NHL games over 15 seasons with the Hartford Whalers, Calgary Flames, Tampa Bay Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks, Washington Capitals, Boston Bruins, and New York Rangers from 1992 to 2009.

Topics  
Blue Jackets NHL News and Rumors Penguins
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
patrick kane debut with detroit is a loss (1)

NHL Fans Watch Detroit Red Wings-Colorado Avalanche Rekindle Old-School Rivalry At Little Caesars Arena

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 23 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Nashville Predators at Edmonton Oilers
NHL Western Conference Championship Odds: BetOnline Sportsbook Favors Edmonton Oilers’ Offensive Gush To Fuel Playoff Run
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 22 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Detroit Red Wings NHL
NHL Eastern Conference Championship Odds: BetOnline Sportsbook Sours On Detroit Red Wings Making Extended Playoff Run
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 22 2024
NHL News and Rumors
matthews
Auston Matthews double hat tricks lead to First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 20 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Minnesota Wild
NHL Fans Stunned By Minnesota Wild’s 7-Goal 3rd Period, Hat Trick Trio Vs. Vancouver Canucks At Xcel Energy Center
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 19 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights
NHL Stadium Series: 79,690 Fans Experience Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers Rallying Past New York Islanders In Overtime At MetLife Stadium
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 18 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL Fans React To Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews, Florida Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk Highlighting 9-Goal Scoring Trend
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 18 2024
More News
Arrow to top