Blue Jackets trade Emil Bemstrom to Penguins

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Pittsburgh Penguins made a Thursday trade according to nhl.com. The Blue Jackets traded centre Emil Bemstrom of Nykoping, Sweden to the Pittsburgh Penguins for left winger Alex Nylander of Calgary, Alberta and a conditional sixth round draft pick in the 2026 National Hockey League Entry Draft. The Penguins are the second NHL team Bemstrom has played for following five seasons with the Blue Jackets. For Nylander, he is joining his fourth NHL franchise after three seasons with the Buffalo Sabres (2016 to 2019), one season with the Chicago Blackhawks (2019 to 2020), and two seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins (2022 to 2024).

Bemstrom in 2023-24

In 32 games, Bemstrom has five goals and six assists for 11 points. He is a -5 with 10 penalty minutes, three power-play points, 49 shots on goal, six faceoff wins, 21 blocked shots, 24 hits, three takeaways and six giveaways.

Two Multi-point Games

Bemstrom scored twice in a 4-3 Blue Jackets overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec on October 26. At the time, Bemstrom put the Blue Jackets up 2-0 and 3-1. Bemstrom also had one goal and one assist for two points in a 7-3 Blue Jackets loss to the New York Islanders on December 7.

Nylander in 2023-24

Nylander only played five games for the Penguins this season and did not register a single point. He had 10 shots on goal, three faceoff wins, three blocked shots, three hits, and two giveaways. He has spent the majority of his time this season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League.

Part of a Huge Hockey Family

Nylander is the brother of current Toronto Maple Leafs centre William Nylander and son of former NHL centre Michael Nylander. Michael played 920 NHL games over 15 seasons with the Hartford Whalers, Calgary Flames, Tampa Bay Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks, Washington Capitals, Boston Bruins, and New York Rangers from 1992 to 2009.