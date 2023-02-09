NHL News and Rumors

Blues trade Vladimir Tarasenko to the Rangers

Jeremy Freeborn
On the same day as the National Basketball Association trade deadline, there was a significant trade in the National Hockey League. The St. Louis Blues traded right winger Vladimir Tarasenko of Yaroslavl, Russia to the New York Rangers with defenseman Niko Mikkola of Kiiminki, Finland for left winger Sammy Blais of Montmagny, Quebec, prospect defenseman Hunter Skinner of Wyandotte, Michigan, a conditional first round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and a conditional fourth round draft pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Vladimir Tarasenko in 2022-23

The Rangers will be the second National Hockey League team he has played for as he spent 11 seasons with the Blues from 2012 to 2023.

In 38 games this season, Tarasenko had 10 goals and 19 assists for 29 points, and was a career worst -18. He had eight penalty minutes, nine power-play points, one shorthanded point, 103 shots on goal, 15 blocked shots, 44 hits, 18 takeaways, and 11 giveaways. Tarasenko’s shorthanded point was a shorthanded goal, the first shorthanded goal of his NHL career. It came on December 15, in a 4-3 Blues win over the Edmonton Oilers. Tarasenko scored from Jordan Kyrou of Toronto, Ontario with 20 seconds left in regulation, which tied the game at three goals apiece at the time.

Vladimir Tarasenko career statistics

Tarasenko has 262 goals and 291 assists for 553 points, and is a +57 in 644 NHL regular season games. He has 185 penalty minutes, 154 power-play points, two shorthanded points (one shorthanded goal and one shorthanded assist), 44 game-winning goals, 2058 shots on goal, 17 faceoff wins, 252 blocked shots, 515 hits, 262 takeaways, and 229 giveaways.

Third in the Metropolitan Division

The Rangers are third in the Metropolitan Division with 66 points. They are behind the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils. The Rangers’s record is 29 wins, 14 regulation losses, and eight losses in extra time. In New York, don’t be surprised if Tarasenko is put on the same line as another Russian, Artemi Panarin of Korkino, Russia. Panarin leads the Rangers with 41 assists.

Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn
