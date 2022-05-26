Blues Win In Overtime, Force Game 6 Against Avalanche

The St. Louis Blues came away with a great win against the Colorado Avalanche in game 5, 5-4. St. Louis scored a goal in overtime to secure the win and force a game 6.

Nick Leddy had an incredible night for the Blues as he finished with four points. Three other players on the Blues finished with two points in the win.

We also have to recognize what Nathan MacKinnon did for Colorado on Wednesday, scoring three goals and dishing out one assist.

Can The Blues Win The Series Against The Avalanche?

Because game 6 is going to be played in St. Louis, there is a possibility that the Blues could force a game 7. However, with how well the Colorado Avalanche have pkayed throughout the year, it would be likely if they find a way to win one of the next two games.

This Colorado team has a chance of winning a Stanley Cup this season and although the Blues are giving them a tough time, Colorado should be able to figure it out.

It’s going to be a great game 6 and one that hockey fans should be right in front of their TV for.

Avalanche vs Blues Odds to Win the Series

The current series odds are still going to see the Colorado Avalanche as a huge favorite. Considering that they were the best team in all of hockey throughout the regular season and are dominating in the postseason, this line makes sense. However, if you have a few extra dollars laying around, it could be a decent time to put money on the Blues.

When they’re released, we’ll have the odds to win the series for the Avalanche vs Blues from BetOnline, one of the top NHL betting sites.

NHL Playoff Odds Avalanche Blues BetOnline Free Play Odds to Win the Series -800 +550

When Is Game 6 Between The Avalanche and Blues?

Game 6 between the Colorado Avalanche and the St. Louis Blues is going to be taking place on Friday, May 27. This game is going to be played at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis at 8 EST.