The UFC comes off a great event across the pond at the O2 Arena in London, England, and is now back stateside and heading to Salt Lake City, Utah for a stacked fight card. On the main card, we have a fight in the lightweight division between longtime lightweight contender Tony Ferguson taking a mainstay in the lightweight division Bobby Green.

Green’s last fight, which unfortunately ended in a No Contest due to an inadvertent head clash against Jared Gordon. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $110,000, and with a promotional bonus, he walked away with an estimated $131,000.

Bobby Green’s Net Worth

Bobby Green has been in the UFC a long time and he has made an estimated $1.5 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $2 Million.

Bobby Green has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2008 and cut his cloth on the California regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2013 after getting signed when the UFC bought out Strikeforce.

Bobby Green’s UFC Record

Bobby Green holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 29-14-1 which includes 10 wins by knockout and 8 wins by submission. He will look to improve her 10-9-1 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 291.

Bobby Green’s Next Fight

Bobby Green will fight former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson this Saturday at UFC 291. This fight will be held at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Bobby Green (-420) making Bobby Green the heavy favorite.

Bobby Green’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Bobby Green fights out of Inland Empire, California.

He is happily married to his wife Tabitha Swann.

Age: 36

36 Born: Inland Empire, California

Inland Empire, California Height: 5’10″

5’10″ Weight: 155 pounds

155 pounds Reach: 71″

71″ Coach/Trainer: Jacob Benny

UFC Betting Guides 2023