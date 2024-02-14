NHL News and Rumors

Brady Tkachuk notches second career NHL hat trick

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Brady Tkachuk

Ottawa Senators left winger Brady Tkachuk of Scottsdale, Arizona notched his second career National Hockey League hat trick on Saturday. He accomplished the feat in a 6-3 Senators win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday evening at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario.

How and when did Tkachuk score thrice?

Tkachuk tied the game at one at 9:48 of the first period on the power-play from Joshua Norris of Oxford, Michigan and Claude Giroux of Hearst, Ontario. Tkachuk then put the Senators up 2-1 with an unassisted marker at 10:36 of the first period. Then with three minutes and 12 seconds left in the second period, Tkachuk scored from defenseman Thomas Chabot of Sainte-Marie, Quebec and Giroux to put the Senators up 5-3.

Who were the other Senators offensive contributors?

Tkachuk was one of four Senators goal scorers. The others were defenseman Erik Brannstrom of Eksjo, Sweden, Ridly Greig of Lethbridge, Alberta and Giroux. Tkachuk was also one of two Senators with a multi-point game. The other was Giroux, who had one goal and two assists for three points.

Tkachuk in 2023-24

In 2023-24 Tkachuk has 25 goals and 19 assists for 44 points in 49 games. He is a -3 with 102 penalty minutes, 10 power-play points, 214 shots on goal, 113 faceoff wins, 22 blocked shots, 156 hits, 30 takeaways, and 26 giveaways. Tkachuk is the only player in the NHL this season with more than 20 goals, 40 points, and 150 hits. He also leads the NHL in penalty minutes. It should be noted that Brady’s father Keith once reached 50 goals (52), and 200 penalty minutes (228) in the same season with the Phoenix Coyotes in 1996-97.

When was Brady Tkachuk’s other hat trick?

Tkachuk’s first NHL hat trick came on December 11, 2021 in a 4-0 Senators win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. It was also a memorable game for Anton Forsberg of Harnosand, Sweden as he recorded the shutout.

Senators are Red Hot

Ottawa is playing its best hockey of the season. They have a record of seven wins, one regulation loss, and two losses in extra time in their last 10 games. The Senators have also won four straight games. In addition to beating the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, they beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 in overtime on January 29, the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in overtime on January 31, and the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on February 10.

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Senators
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
Morgan Rielly

Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly suspended five games

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames
Jakob Markstrom named NHL First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 13 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Media Day
Torey Krug sets Blues record for most assists by a defenseman in a game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 12 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Bovada Promo Code and Betting Offers for NHL All-Star Weekend 2022
Kirill Kaprizov makes Wild franchise history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 12 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Martin Necas
Martin Necas records first career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 9 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Matthew Poitras
Bruins rookie center Matthew Poitras out for the season with shoulder surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 8 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Boston Bruins
Bruins star David Pastrnak deservedly upset over 4 Nations event
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 7 2024
More News
Arrow to top