Brady Tkachuk notches second career NHL hat trick

Ottawa Senators left winger Brady Tkachuk of Scottsdale, Arizona notched his second career National Hockey League hat trick on Saturday. He accomplished the feat in a 6-3 Senators win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday evening at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario.

How and when did Tkachuk score thrice?

Tkachuk tied the game at one at 9:48 of the first period on the power-play from Joshua Norris of Oxford, Michigan and Claude Giroux of Hearst, Ontario. Tkachuk then put the Senators up 2-1 with an unassisted marker at 10:36 of the first period. Then with three minutes and 12 seconds left in the second period, Tkachuk scored from defenseman Thomas Chabot of Sainte-Marie, Quebec and Giroux to put the Senators up 5-3.

Who were the other Senators offensive contributors?

Tkachuk was one of four Senators goal scorers. The others were defenseman Erik Brannstrom of Eksjo, Sweden, Ridly Greig of Lethbridge, Alberta and Giroux. Tkachuk was also one of two Senators with a multi-point game. The other was Giroux, who had one goal and two assists for three points.

Tkachuk in 2023-24

In 2023-24 Tkachuk has 25 goals and 19 assists for 44 points in 49 games. He is a -3 with 102 penalty minutes, 10 power-play points, 214 shots on goal, 113 faceoff wins, 22 blocked shots, 156 hits, 30 takeaways, and 26 giveaways. Tkachuk is the only player in the NHL this season with more than 20 goals, 40 points, and 150 hits. He also leads the NHL in penalty minutes. It should be noted that Brady’s father Keith once reached 50 goals (52), and 200 penalty minutes (228) in the same season with the Phoenix Coyotes in 1996-97.

When was Brady Tkachuk’s other hat trick?

Tkachuk’s first NHL hat trick came on December 11, 2021 in a 4-0 Senators win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. It was also a memorable game for Anton Forsberg of Harnosand, Sweden as he recorded the shutout.

Senators are Red Hot

Ottawa is playing its best hockey of the season. They have a record of seven wins, one regulation loss, and two losses in extra time in their last 10 games. The Senators have also won four straight games. In addition to beating the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, they beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 in overtime on January 29, the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in overtime on January 31, and the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on February 10.