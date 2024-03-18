NHL News and Rumors

Brady Tkachuk records third career NHL hat trick

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Brady Tkachuk

Ottawa Senators left winger Brady Tkachuk of Scottsdale, Arizona recorded his third career National Hockey League hat trick on Saturday. He accomplished the feat in a 4-3 Senators overtime win over the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

How and When did Tkachuk score thrice?

Tkachuk tied the game at one with an even strength goal at 11:46 of the second period. Drake Batherson of Fort Wayne, Indiana and defenseman Erik Brannstrom of Eksjo, Sweden had the assists. Tkachuk then put the Senators up 3-2 at 12:14 of the third period on the power-play from Tim Stutzle of Viersen, Germany and Batherson. Then after the Islanders tied the game at three, Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal with 24 seconds left in the first overtime period from Shane Pinto of Franklin Square, New York and Stutzle.

Brady Tkachuk in 2023-24

This season Tkachuk has 30 goals and 26 assists for 56 points. He is a -2 with 112 penalty minutes, 15 power-play points, one game-winning goal, 284 shots on goal, 152 faceoff wins, 29 blocked shots, 222 hits, 40 takeaways and 39 giveaways.

Known for Physicality

Tkachuk’s 112 penalty minutes are fourth in the NHL. He is only behind Arizona Coyotes center Liam O’Brien of Halifax, Nova Scotia (133), Anaheim Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas of Kladno, Czech Republic (124), and Philadelphia Flyers right winger Garnet Hathaway of Kennebunkport. Maine (118). Tkachuk’s 222 hits are fourth in the NHL. He is only behind Nashville Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon of Val d’Or, Quebec (327), Hathaway (268), and New York Islanders right winger Cal Clutterbuck of Welland, Ontario (228).

Two Prior Hat Tricks

Tkachuk’s first NHL hat trick came on December 11, 2021 in a 4-0 Senators win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. This was also a notable game for Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg of Harnosand, Sweden, as he picked up his first NHL career hat trick. Tkachuk’s second NHL hat trick came in a 6-3 Senators win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on February 13.

 

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Senators
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
Calgary Flames v Vancouver Canucks

Flyers split two games with head coach John Tortorella suspended

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 15 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22588474_168396541_lowres-2
Josh Norris out for the season with a shoulder injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 15 2024
NHL News and Rumors
red wings walled by coyotes (1)
NHL Hockey Fans Watch Detroit Red Wings Stumble Again to Arizona Coyotes, Fall Out Of Wild-Card Spot On Women’s History Night At Little Caesars Arena
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 15 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers
NHL to play regular season games in Czech Republic and Finland in 2024-25
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 13 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Colin Blackwell
Blackhawks centre Colin Blackwell notches first career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 11 2024
NHL News and Rumors
lighttning rout flyers torts egjected (1)
NHL Fans Watch Philadelphia Flyers Coach John Tortorella Melt Down During Shutout Loss To Tampa Bay Lightning At Amalie Arena
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 10 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks
Sharks trade Tomas Hertl and Kaapo Kahkonen
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 9 2024
More News
Arrow to top