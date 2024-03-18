Brady Tkachuk records third career NHL hat trick

Ottawa Senators left winger Brady Tkachuk of Scottsdale, Arizona recorded his third career National Hockey League hat trick on Saturday. He accomplished the feat in a 4-3 Senators overtime win over the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

How and When did Tkachuk score thrice?

Tkachuk tied the game at one with an even strength goal at 11:46 of the second period. Drake Batherson of Fort Wayne, Indiana and defenseman Erik Brannstrom of Eksjo, Sweden had the assists. Tkachuk then put the Senators up 3-2 at 12:14 of the third period on the power-play from Tim Stutzle of Viersen, Germany and Batherson. Then after the Islanders tied the game at three, Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal with 24 seconds left in the first overtime period from Shane Pinto of Franklin Square, New York and Stutzle.

Brady Tkachuk in 2023-24

This season Tkachuk has 30 goals and 26 assists for 56 points. He is a -2 with 112 penalty minutes, 15 power-play points, one game-winning goal, 284 shots on goal, 152 faceoff wins, 29 blocked shots, 222 hits, 40 takeaways and 39 giveaways.

Known for Physicality

Tkachuk’s 112 penalty minutes are fourth in the NHL. He is only behind Arizona Coyotes center Liam O’Brien of Halifax, Nova Scotia (133), Anaheim Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas of Kladno, Czech Republic (124), and Philadelphia Flyers right winger Garnet Hathaway of Kennebunkport. Maine (118). Tkachuk’s 222 hits are fourth in the NHL. He is only behind Nashville Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon of Val d’Or, Quebec (327), Hathaway (268), and New York Islanders right winger Cal Clutterbuck of Welland, Ontario (228).

Two Prior Hat Tricks

Tkachuk’s first NHL hat trick came on December 11, 2021 in a 4-0 Senators win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. This was also a notable game for Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg of Harnosand, Sweden, as he picked up his first NHL career hat trick. Tkachuk’s second NHL hat trick came in a 6-3 Senators win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on February 13.