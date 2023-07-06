UFC News and Rumors

Brandon Moreno Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

MMA: UFC 263-Figueiredo vs Moreno

The UFC men’s flyweight champion Brandon Moreno is back in action to defend his flyweight title when he takes on No. 1 contender Alexandre Pantoja in a high-stakes co-main event fight at UFC 290 this Saturday, July 8th, 2023. Moreno is coming off a dominant win over the former champ Deiveson Figueiredo that unified the flyweight championship at UFC 283. He will be looking to defend his flyweight title when he takes on the dangerous Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290 live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In his last fight, he dominated the former champ Deiveson Figueiredo and finished him before the final bell at UFC 283. He walked away with a base salary of $300,000 and with a win bonus and promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $642,000.

Brandon Moreno’s Net Worth

Brandon Moreno is a longtime UFC flyweight contender and champion and has made an estimated $1.6 Million during his UFC career but has an estimated net worth of about $2.2 Million.

Volkanovski has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2011 and cut his cloth on the Mexican regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2016.

Brandon Moreno’s UFC Record

Jared Cannonier holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 21-6-2 which includes 5 wins by knockout and 11 submissions. He will look to improve his 9-3-2 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 290.

Brandon Moreno’s Next Fight

Brandon Moreno will fight Alexander Volkanovski in a 5-round main co-event fight for the flyweight championship of the world this Saturday at UFC 290. This fight will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Moreno (-200) making Moreno the betting favorite.

Brandon Moreno’s Age, Height, Weight, Wife

Brandon Moreno fights out of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico.

He is married to his wife Shirley Moreno and they have three kids, Maddie, Megan, and Morgan.

  • Age: 29
  • Born: Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico
  • Height: 5’7″
  • Weight: 125 pounds
  • Reach: 70″
  • Coach/Trainer: Sayif Saud

Arrow to top