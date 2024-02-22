The UFC continues in February with a stacked fight night event with two of the best flyweight fighters in the world headlining the event. We have the former reigning and defending flyweight champion Brandon Moreno taking on former flyweight title challenger Brandon Royval. Moreno is looking to get back into the win column after losing his title via a close decision to the current champion Alexandre Pantoja. Meanwhile, Moreno will be looking to get back on track after suffering a tough defeat in his first shot at the flyweight title. This will be Royval’s first main event spot in his career and it’s going to be a great way for him to get back into the thick of things in the flyweight division if he’s able to get it done this weekend in Mexico City.

Royval’s last fight was a hard-fought decision loss to the current flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $150,000 and with a promotional bonus performance bonus he walked away with an estimated $156,000.

Brandon Royval’s Net Worth

Brandon Royval has been in the UFC for a little time now and he has made an estimated $350k during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $500k.

Brandon Royval has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2012 and cut his cloth on the Colardo regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2020.

Brandon Royval’s UFC Record

Brandon Royval holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 15-7 which includes 4 wins by knockout and 9 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 5-3 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Mexico City.

Brandon Royval’s Next Fight

Brandon Royval will fight the former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno in a 5-round main event for at UFC Mexico City. This fight will be held at the CDMX Arena in Mexico City, Mexico.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Brandon Royval (+250) making him the heavy underdog in this matchup.

Brandon Royval’s, Height, Weight, Girlfriend

Brandon Royval fights out of Denver, Colorado but is originally from Littleton, Colorado.

Brandon Royval is not in any known relationship.

Age: 31

31 Born: Littleton, Colorado

Littleton, Colorado Height: 5’9″

5’9″ Weight: 125 pounds

125 pounds Reach: 70.5″