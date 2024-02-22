UFC News and Rumors

Brandon Royval Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Girlfriend

Author image
Garett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
brandon royval tim elliot

The UFC continues in February with a stacked fight night event with two of the best flyweight fighters in the world headlining the event. We have the former reigning and defending flyweight champion Brandon Moreno taking on former flyweight title challenger Brandon Royval. Moreno is looking to get back into the win column after losing his title via a close decision to the current champion Alexandre Pantoja. Meanwhile, Moreno will be looking to get back on track after suffering a tough defeat in his first shot at the flyweight title. This will be Royval’s first main event spot in his career and it’s going to be a great way for him to get back into the thick of things in the flyweight division if he’s able to get it done this weekend in Mexico City.

Royval’s last fight was a hard-fought decision loss to the current flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $150,000 and with a promotional bonus performance bonus he walked away with an estimated $156,000.

Brandon Royval’s Net Worth

Brandon Royval has been in the UFC for a little time now and he has made an estimated $350k during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $500k.

Brandon Royval has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2012 and cut his cloth on the Colardo regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2020.

Brandon Royval’s UFC Record

Brandon Royval holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 15-7 which includes 4 wins by knockout and 9 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 5-3 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Mexico City.

Brandon Royval’s Next Fight

Brandon Royval will fight the former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno in a 5-round main event for at UFC Mexico City. This fight will be held at the CDMX Arena in Mexico City, Mexico.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Brandon Royval (+250) making him the heavy underdog in this matchup.

Brandon Royval’s, Height, Weight, Girlfriend

Brandon Royval fights out of Denver, Colorado but is originally from Littleton, Colorado.

Brandon Royval is not in any known relationship.

  • Age: 31
  • Born: Littleton, Colorado
  • Height: 5’9″
  • Weight: 125 pounds
  • Reach: 70.5″
Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garett Kerman

Garett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
alonzo menifield

Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg Rescheduled for UFC Fight Night on May 11th

Author image Garett Kerman  •  7min
UFC News and Rumors
Alex Pereira UFC
Alex Pereira Signs New 8-Fight Deal Ahead of UFC Title Defense at UFC 300
Author image Garett Kerman  •  23min
UFC News and Rumors
UFC 199: Rockhold v Bisping 2
Brian Ortega Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Girlfriend
Author image Garett Kerman  •  2h
UFC News and Rumors
yair rodriguez
UFC Mexico City Fighter Pay & Salaries: Yair Rodriguez Projected To Be Top Earner
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Feb 20 2024
UFC News and Rumors
ufc mexico city
How to Watch UFC Mexico City: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Feb 20 2024
UFC News and Rumors
alexander volkanovski (1)
Alexander Volkanovski top earner with $750k at UFC 298 despite brutal KO loss
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Feb 20 2024
UFC News and Rumors
ilia topuria
UFC 298 sets new record of $7.26 Million gate at the Honda Center in Anaheim
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Feb 20 2024
More News
Arrow to top