Breece Hall Expected to be Ready by Week One

NFL PUP List 2023- 3 Players That Might Be Inactive For Training Camp Start- Breece Hall

Just a day after the New York Jets signed Dalvin Cook to a one-year deal, they are getting even more reinforcements. Their promising young running back, Breece Hall, has been activated off the PUP (physically unable to perform) list. Hall suffered a nasty ACL tear in week seven of last season. If his production before the injury is any indication of how well he will play this coming year, then the Jets will be legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Breece Hall Activated Off of Physically Unable to Perform List

A New One-Two Punch at Running Back for New York?

With Breece Hall slowly increasing workload once he returns, the Jets will have a dynamic one-two punch between him and Dalvin Cook. Head coach, Robert Saleh, is confident the second year back will be ready by week one. Obviously, it will take some time for Breece Hall to get back to the level he was at as a rookie. With that in mind, expect the Jets to increase his workload slowly, but surely. However, Dalvin Cook’s presence should ease some of the burden as New York will have a new-look offense with Aaron Rodgers leading the way at the quarterback spot. All in all, the New York Jets must be excited to be getting another young and promising talent back to add to Aaron Rodgers’ arsenal of weapons.

Breece Hall’s Career So Far

Last season, Breece Hall was making a case for Rookie of the Year before his ACL injury. During his rookie campaign, he showcased his dual-threat ability as he tallied 19 catches, 218 receiving yards, and a receiving touchdown. On top of this, he also had 463 yards on the ground on 80 carries to go along with 97.3 scrimmage yards per game. With his pass-catching ability, he will be a welcome addition for quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. One can only wonder what Hall would have produced had he played for a full year. Fantasy football owners will also want to keep a close eye on Breece Hall due to his homerun ability from the backfield. Not to mention, New York’s odds for winning the AFC East should improve with Breece Hall’s addition to the backfield. It will be exciting to see the promising Iowa State product back in action once the time comes.

