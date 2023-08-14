Free Agent Running Back Dalvin Cook Signs With Jets

At long last, Dalvin Cook has found a new team as the free agent running back is signing a one-year deal with the New York Jets, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook is signing with the #Jets on a one-year deal, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Cook always wanted to land in New York. Now he teams up with former NFC North rival Aaron Rodgers, with all eyes on a Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/6wlXhYPXIc — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 14, 2023

Dalvin Cook Signs With New York Jets

Cook to the Jets seemed inevitable after the running back told Good Morning Football that the odds of him signing with New York were high.

“I think we’re in the position of a team that’s building something special, and I want to be part of something special as a player,” Cook said about the Jets on July 28. “And I want to add to whatever they got going on. I think the possibility is high, right now, of getting things done.”

Rodgers reworked his deal in July, taking a pay cut of nearly $35 million, giving the Jets the flexibility to sign players like Cook.

HE'S HERE 🚨@dalvincook gives us the details of his @nyjets visit planned for this weekend 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/g5eKJl3vdU — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) July 28, 2023

Dalvin Cook Joins Jets’ Team With High Expectations

With the addition of Cook, the expectations continue to rise for the Jets, who will look to end their 12-year playoff drought.

Cook is a formidable addition to a backfield that includes Breece Hall and Michael Carter.

Despite separating his shoulder in Week 3 of the 2022 season, Cook played through the injury and finished with 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Jets welcome the Bills to MetLife Stadium in Week 1, set for Monday Night Football on September 11.

