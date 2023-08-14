NFL News and Rumors

Free Agent Running Back Dalvin Cook Signs With Jets

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook

At long last, Dalvin Cook has found a new team as the free agent running back is signing a one-year deal with the New York Jets, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Dalvin Cook Signs With New York Jets

Cook to the Jets seemed inevitable after the running back told Good Morning Football that the odds of him signing with New York were high.

“I think we’re in the position of a team that’s building something special, and I want to be part of something special as a player,” Cook said about the Jets on July 28. “And I want to add to whatever they got going on. I think the possibility is high, right now, of getting things done.”

Rodgers reworked his deal in July, taking a pay cut of nearly $35 million, giving the Jets the flexibility to sign players like Cook.

Dalvin Cook Joins Jets’ Team With High Expectations

With the addition of Cook, the expectations continue to rise for the Jets, who will look to end their 12-year playoff drought.

Cook is a formidable addition to a backfield that includes Breece Hall and Michael Carter.

Despite separating his shoulder in Week 3 of the 2022 season, Cook played through the injury and finished with 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Jets welcome the Bills to MetLife Stadium in Week 1, set for Monday Night Football on September 11.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
