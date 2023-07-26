Aaron Rodgers Agrees To New Contract With Jets, Takes Pay Cut

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has agreed to a new, restructured contract, NFL Network’s Tom Peilserro reported on Wednesday afternoon. Under Rodgers’s new deal, the quarterback signed a two-year deal and will receive $75 million guaranteed through the 2024 season.

The #Jets signed four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract through the 2024 season, per NFL salary data. Rodgers had nearly $110M guaranteed remaining on his old deal in GB. He’s taking less for a shot at a ring (or two) in New York. pic.twitter.com/FI6rmtgmAO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 26, 2023

Aaron Rodgers Takes Pay Cut With Jets

Rodgers, who had close to $110 million guaranteed on his old deal with Green Bay, takes a pay cut to sign with the Jets.

Pelissero reported that the contract is technically a five-year deal with two options years “to spread out bonus proration” to keep the 2023 cap number under $9 million.

This move gives the Jets the ability to remain flexible and build a championship roster around Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers’ new contract is technically a five-year deal, including two option years to spread out bonus proration and create a 2023 cap number of just under $9 million. Maximum flexibility for the #Jets to build around him. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 26, 2023

Aaron Rodgers Hinted At Reworked Deal Earlier Today

Aaron Rodgers confirmed a report that he has agreed to a re-worked contract (PFT first). He declined to give specifics. #jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) July 26, 2023

Earlier today, Rodgers confirmed a report that he agreed to rework his deal with the Jets.

“The team gave up significant pieces for it to just be a one-year deal,” Rodgers said (via ESPN’s Rich Cimini). “I’m aware of that. … Anything could happen with my body or the success we have this year, but I’m having a blast, so I really don’t see this as a one-year-and-done thing.”

The Jets traded multiple draft picks, including a 2023 first-round pick and second-round pick, for the four-time MVP.

Rodgers will aim to bring the Jets to the playoffs for the first time in 12 seasons, the longest playoff drought in the league.

