Aaron Rodgers Agrees To New Contract With Jets, Takes Pay Cut

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has agreed to a new, restructured contract, NFL Network’s Tom Peilserro reported on Wednesday afternoon. Under Rodgers’s new deal, the quarterback signed a two-year deal and will receive $75 million guaranteed through the 2024 season.
The #Jets signed four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract through the 2024 season, per NFL salary data.
Rodgers had nearly $110M guaranteed remaining on his old deal in GB. He’s taking less for a shot at a ring (or two) in New York. pic.twitter.com/FI6rmtgmAO
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 26, 2023
Aaron Rodgers Takes Pay Cut With Jets
Rodgers, who had close to $110 million guaranteed on his old deal with Green Bay, takes a pay cut to sign with the Jets.
Pelissero reported that the contract is technically a five-year deal with two options years “to spread out bonus proration” to keep the 2023 cap number under $9 million.
This move gives the Jets the ability to remain flexible and build a championship roster around Rodgers.
Aaron Rodgers’ new contract is technically a five-year deal, including two option years to spread out bonus proration and create a 2023 cap number of just under $9 million. Maximum flexibility for the #Jets to build around him.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 26, 2023
Aaron Rodgers Hinted At Reworked Deal Earlier Today
Aaron Rodgers confirmed a report that he has agreed to a re-worked contract (PFT first). He declined to give specifics. #jets
— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) July 26, 2023
Earlier today, Rodgers confirmed a report that he agreed to rework his deal with the Jets.
“The team gave up significant pieces for it to just be a one-year deal,” Rodgers said (via ESPN’s Rich Cimini). “I’m aware of that. … Anything could happen with my body or the success we have this year, but I’m having a blast, so I really don’t see this as a one-year-and-done thing.”
The Jets traded multiple draft picks, including a 2023 first-round pick and second-round pick, for the four-time MVP.
Rodgers will aim to bring the Jets to the playoffs for the first time in 12 seasons, the longest playoff drought in the league.
NFL Betting Guides 2023
- NFL Betting Guide – Discover Best NFL Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Betting Apps Guide – Compare the Best Apps for NFL Betting Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Live Betting Guide – Compare Best NFL In Play Betting Sites.
- The Latest NFL Odds – Compare the Best Football Odds & Lines.
- NFL Spread Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Spread Bets.
- NFL Totals Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Totals Bets.
- NFL Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Futures Bets.
- NFL Moneyline Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to win Football Moneyline Bets.
- Free NFL Picks – Check Expert Football Picks & Predictions.
- Free NFL Picks Against The Spread – Check Expert NFL Picks Against the Spread.