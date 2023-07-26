NFL News and Rumors

Aaron Rodgers Agrees To New Contract With Jets, Takes Pay Cut

Dan Girolamo
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has agreed to a new, restructured contract, NFL Network’s Tom Peilserro reported on Wednesday afternoon. Under Rodgers’s new deal, the quarterback signed a two-year deal and will receive $75 million guaranteed through the 2024 season.

Aaron Rodgers Takes Pay Cut With Jets

Rodgers, who had close to $110 million guaranteed on his old deal with Green Bay, takes a pay cut to sign with the Jets.

Pelissero reported that the contract is technically a five-year deal with two options years “to spread out bonus proration” to keep the 2023 cap number under $9 million.

This move gives the Jets the ability to remain flexible and build a championship roster around Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers Hinted At Reworked Deal Earlier Today

Earlier today, Rodgers confirmed a report that he agreed to rework his deal with the Jets.

“The team gave up significant pieces for it to just be a one-year deal,” Rodgers said (via ESPN’s Rich Cimini). “I’m aware of that. … Anything could happen with my body or the success we have this year, but I’m having a blast, so I really don’t see this as a one-year-and-done thing.”

The Jets traded multiple draft picks, including a 2023 first-round pick and second-round pick, for the four-time MVP.

Rodgers will aim to bring the Jets to the playoffs for the first time in 12 seasons, the longest playoff drought in the league.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
