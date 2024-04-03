UFC News and Rumors

Brendan Allen Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

Author image
Garett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
brendan allen

The UFC kicks off April with a stacked fight night event with two of the best middleweight contenders in the world colliding in the main event. Allen is now on the heels of six straight victories with five of them coming by submission. As for Curtis, he is stepping in on short notice after Marvin Vettori had to withdraw due to injury and is coming off a split-decision victory against Marc-Andre Barriault. A win for either of these two middleweights put them right into the thick of things for a potential title fight in the wide-open middleweight division.

Brendan Allen’s last fight was a dominant submission victory against the former dangerous submission artist Paul Craig. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $80,000 and with a win bonus, and performance bonus he walked away with an estimated $210,000.

Brendan Allen’s Net Worth

Brendan Allen has been in the UFC for quite some time now and he has made an estimated $400k during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $500k.

Brendan Allen has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2015 and cut his cloth on the Lousiana regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2019.

Brendan Allen’s UFC Record

Brendan Allen holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 23-5 which includes 5 wins by knockout and 14 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 11-2 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Vegas 90.

Brendan Allen’s Next Fight

Brenand Allen will fight a familiar foe Chris Curtis who is stepping in to take this fight on short notice in a 5-round main event at UFC Vegas 90. This fight will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Brendan Allen (-205) making him the favorite in this matchup.

Brendan Allen’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Brendan Allen fights out of Covington, Louisiana but is originally from Beaufort, South Carolina.

Brendan Allen is married to his wife Suzette Allen.

  • Age: 28
  • Born: Beaufort, South Carolina
  • Height: 6’2″
  • Weight: 185 pounds
  • Reach: 75″
Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garett Kerman

Garett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors

Chris Curtis Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Girlfriend

Author image Garett Kerman  •  7min
UFC News and Rumors
Alex Perez
Alex Perez steps in for the injured Manel Kape, Perez vs. Nicolau set for Main Event
Author image Garett Kerman  •  2h
UFC News and Rumors
khaos williams
Carlston Harris vs. Khaos Williams added to UFC Fight Night on May 18
Author image Garett Kerman  •  2h
UFC News and Rumors
brendan allen
UFC Vegas 90 Fighter Pay & Salaries: Brendan Allen Projected To Be Top Earner
Author image Garett Kerman  •  10h
UFC News and Rumors
ufc vegas 90
How to Watch UFC Vegas 90: Date, Time, Fight Card
Author image Garett Kerman  •  11h
UFC News and Rumors
ufc atlantic city
UFC Atlantic City Weigh-Ins: 1 Fighter Misses Weight, All 14 Fights Good to Go
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Mar 29 2024
UFC News and Rumors
Khamzat Chimaev UFC 1
Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev Headlines Historic UFC Saudi Arabia Debut
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Mar 28 2024
More News
Arrow to top