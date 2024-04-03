The UFC kicks off April with a stacked fight night event with two of the best middleweight contenders in the world colliding in the main event. Allen is now on the heels of six straight victories with five of them coming by submission. As for Curtis, he is stepping in on short notice after Marvin Vettori had to withdraw due to injury and is coming off a split-decision victory against Marc-Andre Barriault. A win for either of these two middleweights put them right into the thick of things for a potential title fight in the wide-open middleweight division.

Brendan Allen’s last fight was a dominant submission victory against the former dangerous submission artist Paul Craig. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $80,000 and with a win bonus, and performance bonus he walked away with an estimated $210,000.

Brendan Allen’s Net Worth

Brendan Allen has been in the UFC for quite some time now and he has made an estimated $400k during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $500k.

Brendan Allen has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2015 and cut his cloth on the Lousiana regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2019.

Brendan Allen’s UFC Record

Brendan Allen holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 23-5 which includes 5 wins by knockout and 14 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 11-2 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Vegas 90.

Brendan Allen’s Next Fight

Brenand Allen will fight a familiar foe Chris Curtis who is stepping in to take this fight on short notice in a 5-round main event at UFC Vegas 90. This fight will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Brendan Allen (-205) making him the favorite in this matchup.

Brendan Allen’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Brendan Allen fights out of Covington, Louisiana but is originally from Beaufort, South Carolina.

Brendan Allen is married to his wife Suzette Allen.

Age: 28

Born: Beaufort, South Carolina

Height: 6'2″

Weight: 185 pounds

185 pounds Reach: 75″