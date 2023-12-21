Brewers sign catcher Eric Hasse

The Milwaukee Brewers have signed catcher Eric Hasse of Westland, Michigan to a one-year contract on Wednesday according to Rogers Sportsnet. The financial terms of the contract have not been disclosed.

Hasse is joining his third Major League Baseball team. He has spent four seasons with the Detroit Tigers (2020 to 2023), and three seasons with the Cleveland Guardians (2018, 2019 and 2023).

Sharing time with Tigers and Guardians in 2023

Hasse spent the majority of the 2023 Major League Baseball season with the Detroit Tigers and a little bit of time with the Cleveland Guardians. He spent 86 games with the Tigers and three games with Cleveland. The Tigers put Hasse on waivers and was claimed by the Guardians on August 21.

Hasse’s 2023 MLB Statistics

Hasse batted .201 with four home runs and 26 runs batted in. During 293 plate appearances and 274 at bats, Hasse scored 22 runs and had 55 hits, eight doubles, one triple, four stolen bases, 17 walks, 77 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, and one sacrifice fly. He had an on base percentage of .247 and a slugging percentage of .281. Hasse’s sacrifice fly and triple came in Tigers wins. The sacrifice fly came in a 6-5 Tigers extra-inning win over the Chicago White Sox on May 28. Hasse’s sacrifice fly came in the bottom of the 10th inning and gave the Tigers a one-run win. Hasse’s triple came in a 7-2 Tigers win over the 2023 World Series champion Texas Rangers on June 26.

Expected to backup William Contreras

In 2023, Hasse is expected to be the backup for William Contreras of Puerto Cabello, Venezuela in Milwaukee. After three seasons in Atlanta where Contreras won a World Series in 2021 and was a National League All-Star in 2022, he joined the Brewers for the first time in 2023, and won a Silver Slugger Award at catcher. Contreras batted .289 with 17 home runs and 78 runs batted in. During 141 games, 611 plate appearances and 530 at bats, he scored 86 runs and had 156 hits, 38 doubles, one triple, six stolen bases, 63 walks, 247 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .367, and a slugging percentage of .425.