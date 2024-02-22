UFC News and Rumors

Brian Ortega Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Girlfriend

UFC 199: Rockhold v Bisping 2

In the co-main event of this stacked fight card in Mexico City, we have a fight in the featherweight division between two of the division’s best, No. 3 ranked Yair Rodriguez and No. 4 ranked Brian Ortega. Rodriguez is coming off only his first-ever shot at the featherweight title where he succumbed to a brutal third-round TKO stoppage loss to the former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Meanwhile, Ortega is coming off a lengthy layoff due to a shoulder injury that occurred when these two featherweights faced off back in July 2022. This rematch has the makings of an absolute barnburner and is a great fight to serve as the co-main event for this fight night event.

Ortega’s last fight ended abruptly as he injured his shoulder in the first round in his first encounter against Yair Rodriguez back in 2022. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $150,000, and with a promotional bonus $156,000.

Brian Ortega’s Net Worth

Brian Ortega has been in the UFC for a little time now and he has made an estimated $1.5 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $1-2 Million.

Brian Ortega has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2010 and cut his cloth on the California regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2014.

Brian Ortega’s UFC Record

Brian Ortega holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 15-3 which includes 3 wins by knockout and 7 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 7-3 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Mexico City.

Brian Ortega’s Next Fight

Brian Ortega will fight the former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez in a 5-round co-main event at UFC Mexico City. This fight will be held at the CDMX Arena in Mexico City, Mexico.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Brian Ortega (+126) making him the slight underdog in this matchup.

Brian Ortega’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Brian Ortega fights out of Torrance, California.

Brian Ortega is currently single and not in a relationship.

  • Age: 33
  • Born: Torrance, California
  • Height: 5’8″
  • Weight: 145 pounds
  • Reach: 69″
