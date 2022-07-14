The 2022 British Open begins on Thursday with tee times starting as early as 1:35 a.m. ET. For the last major championship of the season, the PGA Tour stops at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland. While some members in the field have had some practice on link-style courses at the Scottish Open, the weather will present a unique challenge at St. Andrews this weekend. With some of the world’s top golfers in action, we’ll go over the British Open 2022 tee times, featured groups, and weather forecast.

British Open 2022 Field

The British Open will mark the final major championship of the 2022 golf season.

While many players crossed the pond last week to play in the Scottish Open, St. Andrews welcomes an even more talented field of golfers at the 2022 British Open. Golf fans will have a chance to welcome back golf legends, like Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods, back to St. Andrews.

This week, an in-form Rory McIlroy leads the field as the odds-on favorite to win the Open Championship. One of the hottest golfers on the tour, McIlroy has finished in the top 10 in five of his last seven starts, which also includes a victory at the RBC Canadian Open. The top golf betting sites also have Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Jordan Speith among the top British Open contenders.

With that being said, let’s go over the featured groups for Round 1 of the 2022 British Open.

British Open 2022 Featured Groups for Round 1

The British Open 2022 features several exciting groups on the links at St. Andrews this week.

After sitting out of the Scottish Open, Rory McIlroy returns to action in one of the best-featured groups for Round 1 on Thursday. He will be playing alongside 2021 defending British Open Champions Colin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.

The group will tee off in St. Andrews at 4:58 a.m ET.

Another exciting group to catch will be Tiger Woods, 2022 US Open Champion Matthew Fitzpatrick, and Max Homa. Homa famously sent Woods a tweet after winning the NCAA Championship and will be teeing off with his hero nearly a decade later.

Tiger Woods and company are set to tee off later in the morning at 9:59 a.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight all of the featured groups to watch in Round 1 and their tee times at St. Andrews for the 2022 British Open.

2:30 a.m. ET: Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert, Kurt Kitayama

3:03 a.m. ET: Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Seamus Power

4:58 a.m. ET: Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

5:09 a.m. ET: Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland

5:20 a.m. ET: Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau

8:26 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton

9:59 a.m. ET: Tiger Woods, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

10:10 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III

10:21 a.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Mito Pereira

British Open 2022 Round 1 Tee Times

PGA Tour fans will have to get up early to catch the action at St. Andrews this weekend. Tee times will begin on Thursday morning at 1:35 ET.

Paul Lawrie, Webb Simpson, Min Woo Lee will tee off to get the tournament started while Phil Mickelson and the first featured group will begin at 2:30 am ET.

For a breakdown of all of the British Open tee times for Round 1, scroll down below.

Time (ET) Group 1:35 a.m. Paul Lawrie, Webb Simpson, Min Woo Lee 1:46 a.m. Sadom Kaewkanjana, Ben Campbell, Barclay Brown (A) 1:57 a.m. Dean Burmester, Chan Kim, Brandon Wu 2:08 a.m. Ian Poulter, Jamie Donaldson, Guido Migliozzi 2:19 a.m. Garrick Higgo, MinKyu Kim, Ashley Chesters 2:30 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert, Kurt Kitayama 2:41 a.m. Patrick Reed, Tom Hoge, JooHyung Kim 2:52 a.m. John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Tringale 3:03 a.m. Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Seamus Power 3:14 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose 3:25 a.m. Cameron Young, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Robert MacIntyre 3:36 a.m. Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners 3:47 a.m. Brian Harman, Pablo Larrazabal, Danny Willett 4:03 a.m. Stephen Dodd, JT Poston, Lee Westwood 4:14 a.m. Sepp Straka, Luke List, Justin De Los Santos 4:25 a.m. Ernie Els, Adri Arnaus, Brad Kennedy 4:36 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Scott Vincent, Victor Perez 4:47 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Nicolai Højgaard, Sihwan Kim 4:58 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele 5:09 a.m. Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland 5:20 a.m. Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau 5:31 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Chris Kirk, Takumi Kanaya 5:42 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Trey Mullinax, Matthew Jordan 5:53 a.m. Anthony Quayle, Zander Lombard, John Parry 6:04 a.m. Thomas Detry, Richard Mansell, Marco Penge 6:15 a.m. Alexander Björk, Oliver Farr, Matt Ford 6:36 a.m. Mark Calcavecchia, Ryan Fox, Jediah Morgan 6:47 a.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Bernd Wiesberger, Sam Bairstow (A) 6:58 a.m. Adrian Meronk, Haotong Li, Marcus Armitage 7:09 a.m. Thriston Lawrence, Fabrizio Zanotti, Alex Wrigley 7:20 a.m. Aaron Wise, Si Woo Kim, Sam Horsfield 7:31 a.m. Talor Gooch, Shaun Norris, Wyndham Clark 7:42 a.m. Henrik Stenson, Russell Henley, Aldrich Potgieter (A) 7:53 a.m. Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia, Aaron Jarvis (A) 8:04 a.m. Sungjae Im, Paul Casey, Gary Woodland 8:15 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman 8:26 a.m. Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton 8:37 a.m. Darren Clarke, Richard Bland, Filippo Celli (A) 8:48 a.m. Kevin Na, Kazuki Higa, Erik Van Rooyen 9:04 a.m. David Duval, Justin Harding, Jordan Smith 9:15 a.m. Shugo Imahira, Jason Scrivener, David Law 9:26 a.m. Abraham Ancer, Yuto Katsuragawa, Emiliano Grillo 9:37 a.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Harris English, Keita Nakajima (A) 9:48 a.m. Padraig Harrington, Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell 9:59 a.m. Tiger Woods, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Homa 10:10 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III 10:21 a.m. Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Mito Pereira 10:32 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Sebastián Muñoz, Sahith Theegala 10:43 a.m. Laurie Canter, Dimitrios Papadatos, Matthew Griffin 10:54 a.m. John Catlin, Jamie Rutherford, David Carey 11:05 a.m. Mingyu Cho, Jorge Fernández Valdés, Robert Dinwiddie 11:16 a.m. Lars Van Meijel, Jack Floydd, Ronan Mullarney

British Open 2022 Featured Groups for Round 2

For Round 2 of the British Open, the featured groups will have slightly different tee times. Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, and Tyrrell Hatton will kick off the second round at 3:25 a.m. ET, followed by Woods, Fitzpatrick, and Homa at 4:48 ET.

One of the best-featured groups at the 2022 British Open, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, and Xander Schauffele are scheduled for a 9:59 a.m ET start time.

Finally, Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama, and Tony Finau will be the final group to tee off at St. Andrews, beginning at 10:21 am ET.

Scroll down below for the featured groups to watch in Round 2 and when they will tee off at the British Open.

3:25 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton

4:48 a.m. ET: Tiger Woods, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

5:09 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III

5:18 a.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Mito Pereira

7:30 a.m. ET: Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert, Kurt Kitayama

8:08 a.m. ET: Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Seamus Power

9:59 a.m. ET: Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

10:10 a.m. ET: Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland

10:21 a.m. ET: Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau

British Open 2022 Tee Times Round 2

Check out all of the British Open Round 2 tee times below.

Time (ET) Group 1:35 a.m. Mark Calcavecchia, Ryan Fox, Jediah Morgan 1:46 a.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Bernd Wiesberger, Sam Bairstow (A) 1:57 a.m. Adrian Meronk, Haotong Li, Marcus Armitage 2:08 a.m. Thriston Lawrence, Fabrizio Zanotti, Alex Wrigley 2:19 a.m. Aaron Wise, Si Woo Kim, Sam Horsfield 2:30 a.m. Talor Gooch, Shaun Norris, Wyndham Clark 2:41 a.m. Henrik Stenson, Russell Henley, Aldrich Potgieter (A) 2:52 a.m. Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia, Aaron Jarvis (A) 3:03 a.m. Sungjae Im, Paul Casey, Gary Woodland 3:14 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman 3:25 a.m. Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton 3:36 a.m. Darren Clarke, Richard Bland, Filippo Celli (A) 3:47 a.m. Kevin Na, Kazuki Higa, Erik Van Rooyen 4:03 a.m. David Duval, Justin Harding, Jordan Smith 4:14 a.m. Shugo Imahira, Jason Scrivener, David Law 4:25 a.m. Abraham Ancer, Yuto Katsuragawa, Emiliano Grillo 4:36 a.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Harris English, Keita Nakajima (A) 4:47 a.m. Padraig Harrington, Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell 4:48 a.m. Tiger Woods, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Homa 5:09 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III 5:18 a.m. Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Mito Pereira 5:31 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Sebastián Muñoz, Sahith Theegala 5:42 a.m. Laurie Canter, Dimitrios Papadatos, Matthew Griffn 5:53 a.m. John Catlin, Jamie Rutherford, David Carey 6:04 a.m. Mingyu Cho, Jorge Fernández Valdés, Robert Dinwiddie 6:15 a.m. Lars Van Meijel, Jack Floydd, Ronan Mullarney 6:36 a.m. Paul Lawrie, Webb Simpson, Min Woo Lee 6:47 a.m. Sadom Kaewkanjana, Ben Campbell, Barclay Brown (A) 6:58 a.m. Dean Burmester, Chan Kim, Brandon Wu 7:08 a.m. Ian Poulter, Jamie Donaldson, Guido Migliozzi 7:19 a.m. Garrick Higgo, MinKyu Kim, Ashley Chesters 7:30 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert, Kurt Kitayama 7:41 a.m. Patrick Reed, Tom Hoge, JooHyung Kim 7:53 a.m. John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Tringale 8:04 a.m. Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Seamus Power 8:15 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose 8:26 a.m. Cameron Young, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Robert MacIntyre 8:37 a.m. Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners 8:48 a.m. Brian Harman, Pablo Larrazabal, Danny Willett 9:04 a.m. Stephen Dodd, JT Poston, Lee Westwood 9:15 a.m. Sepp Straka, Luke List, Justin De Los Santos 9:26 a.m. Ernie Els, Adri Arnaus, Brad Kennedy 9:37 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Scott Vincent, Victor Perez 9:48 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Nicolai Højgaard, Sihwan Kim 9:59 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele 10:10 a.m. Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland 10:21 a.m. Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau 10:32 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Chris Kirk, Takumi Kanaya 10:43 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Trey Mullinax, Matthew Jordan 10:54 a.m. Anthony Quayle, Zander Lombard, John Parry 11:05 a.m. Thomas Detry, Richard Mansell, Marco Penge 11:16 a.m. Alexander Björk, Oliver Farr, Matt Ford

British Open 2022 Weather Forecast

The wind is always a factor at The Old Course but this weekend the weather forecast is projected to be “dry”. The most moisture expected is between 1-3 mm on Friday and the winds aren’t expected to be more than 21 mph, which means the fairways could play even faster than the greens this week.

Other than Friday, the British Open field will be expecting sunny conditions with the high at 79 degrees on Sunday. The weather is actually slightly warmer than the Saturday and Sunday at Southern Hills. However, there is always a possibility for pop-up showers at St. Andrews with a chance of rain as high as 90 percent on Friday morning.

Check out the chart below for the complete 2022 British Open weather forecast.