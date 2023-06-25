The second game of Major League Baseball’s 2023 London Series took place on Sunday at London Stadium between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals. To begin the broadcast, Michael Kay of ESPN stated “Brits love baseball.” For those who have been associated with British Baseball like myself over the years, the statement is unfortunately far from the truth, as the British Baseball Federation has not received adequate support from the British Olympic Committee or the International Olympic Committee.

The Olympic Games

In 2005, London was awarded the 2012 Olympic Games. This was initially a big moment for many British athletes who would have the opportunity to participate at an Olympic Games and finally be recognized as an Olympian. However, the celebration was approximately 48 hours for British baseball and softball players, as baseball and softball were soon voted out from the Olympic Games. They were the first sports to be removed since polo in 1936.

There were numerous reasons why baseball was eliminated from the program. One reason is because there was no adequate baseball or softball stadium in the London area. When the British Olympic Committee applied for the Olympic Games in 2012, they should have ensured facilities for all Olympic sports would be in place. That was not the case. Baseball and softball players were penalized as a result.

Fast forward two years later. In the greatest moment in the history of the British Baseball Federation (prior to their 7-5 win over Colombia at the 2023 World Baseball Classic in Phoenix), Great Britain won a silver medal at the 2007 European Baseball Championships in Spain. As a result, Great Britain qualified for an Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Taiwan for the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. However, the British Baseball Federation did not get the required financial support from the British Olympic Committee to attend, and as a result Great Britain was replaced in the tournament by Germany.

Sunday not a sellout

The game between the Cardinals and Cubs on Sunday had a good attendance of 55, 565. The Cardinals were victorious 7-5 after losing 9-1 on Saturday. However, it was still 4,000 fewer fans than the crowd four years ago who saw the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox twice in 2019. A pan of London Stadium, and there were many empty seats. Even though the two game series in London could be termed a success, the phrase “Brits love baseball” can legitimately be questioned.