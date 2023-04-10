Golf News and Rumors

Brooks Koepka Posts Picture And Congratulatory Message To Jon Rahm

Wendi Oliveros
PGA: PGA Championship - Third Round

Brooks Koepka finished tied with Phil Mickelson in second place at -8 at The Masters.

Though he had the lead going into the final day, things did not work out, and Koepka saw his lead dwindle and be taken over by the eventual 2023 Masters Champion Jon Rahm.

Rahm finished the tournament at -12 to earn his first green jacket.

On Monday, Koepka posted a touching picture and congratulatory message on Twitter to Rahm.

What Koepka Said

Koepka may not have loved his final result, but he was appreciative of the experience.

He said:

“This game is so good. What a week at Augusta! Impressive performance from @JonRahmpga congrats man, you earned it. It’s going to be a fun major season, we’re just getting going. Stay tuned! Appreciate everyone’s support and @TheMasters for another memorable year.”

The picture features Koepka and Rahm seated and laughing with their caddies.

It is good to see the pair enjoying a lighthearted moment.

This Is The Second Runner-Up Masters Finish For Koepka

Koepka finished tied for second at the 2019 Masters behind Tiger Woods when he claimed his fifth Masters’ title.

Earning a green jacket has eluded the 32-year-old in an otherwise successful career.

He is a four-time major champion with two U.S. Opens in 2017 and 2018 and two PGA Championships in 2018 and 2019.

Koepka joined the LIV tour in June 2022.

Can LIV And PGA Get On The Same Page?

If The Masters showed us anything, it is that we need to see the best golfers in the world on the same stage regardless of whether they are playing on the PGA or LIV tour.

It seems like there is a lot of resentment among the golfers.

The fact is that a PGA golfer won and two LIV golfers finished tied for second.

Arguably both tours are now watered-down versions of competitive golf, and instead of finger-pointing, people need to figure out how to ease the tensions between the two entities and figure out a more amicable way for them to co-exist and perhaps play together more than in a few tournaments per year.

 

 

Golf News and Rumors
