Browns Set To Sign OL Joe Haeg

The Cleveland Browns look set to sign offensive lineman Joe Haeg, as per NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo.

Haeg is a 29-year-old free agent with six seasons of NFL experience under his belt, and he looks set for a seventh in Cleveland.

The #Browns are signing veteran OL Joe Haeg, source says. With RT Jack Conklin working his way back from knee surgery, Haeg provides depth at tackle and he can play guard, too. Haeg met with the #Raiders last week but heads to Cleveland instead. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 4, 2022

The Browns had moved fairly quickly looking for a back-up for the injured Jack Conklin, even though Conklin does seem like he’ll be returning soon. This offers both players competition heading into the campaign, and begs the question

Haeg has had visits to multiple teams over the past couple of weeks, and most recently met with the Las Vegas Raiders, but left without a contract offer. Allowing the Browns to pick the veteran up.

However, the Browns are quite offensively strong, so GM Andrew Berry could have brought in Haeg for the practice squad, where they only have one player in each of Haeg’s favoured positions.

Haeg has had quite the career thus far in the NFL. He was a fifth-round draft choice for the Indianapolis Colts in 2016, spending four years there. Next he moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a 1-year deal, where he helped the team win Super Bowl LV. He was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers, after not making their 53-man roster.

Some Colts fans were even calling for him to return, outlining his excellent statistics from last season.

Joe Haeg would be at the top of my list. 307 snaps played last season: 89 at LT

43 at LG

78 at RG

94 at RT

3 at TE He is the epitome of versatile and allowed only 3 sacks and 1 penalty on those 307 snaps. Thats about as good as you are going to get at this juncture. — The Curious Colt (@Curious_Colt) August 31, 2022

Could Haeg feature for the Browns when they take on the Carolina Panther in gameweek one.