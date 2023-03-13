The Boston Bruins made National Hockey League history on Saturday when they became the fastest team to reach 50 wins in a season. They recorded their 50th win in a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings. According to Karl Rasmussen of Sports Illustrated the old records belonged to the Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning. It took the Red Wings 66 games to record 50 wins in the 1995-96 season, and the Lightning matched that in the 2018-19 NHL season.

It should be noted that neither the 1996 Detroit Red Wings nor the 2019 Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup. The Red Wings lost to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in six games in the 1996 Western Conference Final during a time when the Red Wings were in the Western Conference even though they are in the Eastern time zone. The Lightning meanwhile did not even win a single playoff game as they were steamrolled by the Columbus Blue Jackets in a four game sweep. The eventual 2019 Stanley Cup champion were the St. Louis Blues. Ironically, the Blues beat the Boston Bruins in seven games to win the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.

Bruins win over the Red Wings

On Saturday, the Bruins came back to beat the Red Wings by a single goal. After falling behind 2-0 after the first period. Boston had two second period goals and a game-winner in the third period. Nine different Bruins selected a single point with Canadian Olympic gold medalist Patrice Bergeron of Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec, Hampus Lindholm of Helsingborg, Sweden, and Garnet Hathaway of Kennebunkport, Maine scoring the goals. Hathaway scored the game-winning goal at 13:54 of the third period from A.J. Greer of Joliette, Quebec, and former Red Wing Tomas Nosek of Pardubice, Czechia to break a 2-2 tie. With the win, the Bruins improved to a record of 50 wins, nine regulation losses and five losses in extra time.

Sunday redemption for the Red Wings

In the second game of a back-to-back on Sunday, the Red Wings beat the Bruins 5-3. Dylan Larkin of Waterford, Michigan led the Red Wings in scoring with three points as he had one goal and two assists. With the win, Detroit improved to a record of 30 wins, 27 regulation losses, and nine losses in extra time for 69 points.