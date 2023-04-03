Bruins become the fourth NHL team to record 60 wins in a season

The Boston Bruins made National Hockey League history on Sunday by becoming the fourth team ever to win 60 games in a single regular season. They accomplished the feat in a 4-3 Bruins shootout win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. They join the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings (62 wins), the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning (62 wins), and the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens (60 wins).

Bruins’s 60th Win

On Sunday, the Bruins got a shootout winner from Charlie Coyle of East Weymouth, Massachusetts. Coyle was the only player of five shooters to score in the shootout. Due to National Hockey League rules, he is not credited with an official goal. Bruins center Trent Frederic, who ironically hails from St. Louis, Missouri, led the Bruins in scoring with two points as he had two assists. The Bruins who scored in regulation were Jake DeBrusk of Edmonton, Alberta, Tyler Bertuzzi of Sudbury, Ontario, and Oskar Steen of Karlstad, Sweden.

By beating the Blues, Boston improved to a record of 60 wins, 12 regulation losses, and five losses in extra time. Their 125 points are 18 more points than the second place Carolina Hurricanes.

Red Wings’s 62 wins

When Detroit had their outstanding 1995-96 NHL season, they had a record of 62 wins, 13 losses and seven ties for 131 points. In the playoffs, Detroit beat the Winnipeg Jets in six games in the Western Conference quarterfinals, and the St. Louis Blues in seven game in the Western Conference semifinals, before losing in six games to the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Finals.

Lightning’s 62 wins

When Tampa Bay had their remarkable 2018-19 NHL season, they had a record of 62 wins, 16 regulation losses and four losses in extra time for 128 points. However, they failed to win a playoff game as they were swept in the first round by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Canadiens’s 60 wins

It should be noted the Canadiens’s 60-win season came in only 80 games. They have a record of 60 wins, eight losses, and 12 ties in the Stanley Cup winning 1976-77 NHL season. In the 1977 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Canadiens had a record of 12 wins and two losses. They beat the St. Louis Blues four games to none in the quarterfinals, the New York Islanders four games to two in the semifinals, and swept the Boston Bruins in four games in the 1977 Stanley Cup Finals.