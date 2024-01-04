NHL News and Rumors

Bruins forward Milan Lucic out at least another month with an ankle injury

Jeremy Freeborn
Boston Bruins left winger Milan Lucic of Vancouver, British Columbia is expected to miss another month with an ankle injury according to CBS Sports. Lucic has not played a National Hockey League regular season game since taking a slapshot off the foot in a 4-2 Bruins win over the Los Angeles Kings on October 21, and is expected to remain out of the lineup until at least February 6.

In November, Lucic suffered a setback in his rehabilitation, and then was arrested from an alleged domestic incident according to Kristina Rex of CBS News Boston. He has since pleaded not guilty for the assault of his wife according to the Associated Press.

Rejoining the Bruins

Lucic rejoined the Bruins on a one-year deal worth $1 million on July 1. This was the second time that Lucic had played for the Bruins, as he was previously with them for eight seasons to begin his career from 2007 to 2015. In that time, Lucic won the 2011 Stanley Cup.

2022-23 NHL Statistics

In 2022-23 with the Calgary Flames, Lucic had seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points. He was a -13 with 43 penalty minutes, 73 shots on goal, 17 faceoff wins, 15 blocked shots, 168 hits, 29 takeaways, and 27 giveaways.

2023-24 NHL Statistics

In 2023-24 with the Bruins, Lucic has two assists for two points in four games. He is a -1 with two penalty minutes, one shot on goal, two blocked shots, eight hits, and three giveaways.

Lucic’s assists. shot on goal, and blocked shots came in Bruins’s wins. Lucic’s first assist came in a 3-1 Bruins win over the Chicago Blackhawks on October 11. He helped set up David Pastrnak of Havirov, Czech Republic for the game-winning goal at 13:09 of the second period. Lucic then set up Morgan Geekie of Strathclair, Manitoba at 14:45 of the second period in the Bruins game against the Kings where he suffered the ankle injury. Lucic’s shot on goal came in a 3-2 Bruins win over the Nashville Predators on October 14, and the blocked shots came in a 3-1 Bruins win over the San Jose Sharks on October 19, and the Bruins game against the Kings.

Most Points in the NHL

The Bruins are not missing Lucic whatsoever. They have a record of 23 wins, seven regulation losses, and six losses in extra time for 52 points. That is the most number of points by one team in the NHL.

 

 

Bruins NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
