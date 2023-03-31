Bruins win 2023 Presidents’ Trophy with franchise high 58 wins

The Boston Bruins won the Presidents’ Trophy on Thursday for the fourth time in franchise history. They defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 in overtime for their 121st point. The Bruins have 18 more points than the Carolina Hurricanes, which have the second most points with 103. Boston’s magnificent regular season record is 58 wins, 12 regulation losses and five losses in extra time.

Win over Columbus

The Bruins trailed the Blue Jackets 1-0 after the first period, before tying the game up with the lone goal in the second period. Tyler Bertuzzi of Sudbury, Ontario scored the game-tying goal on the power-play at 10:07 of the middle frame from Pavel Zacha of Brno, Czechia and Charlie McAvoy of Long Beach, New York. The Bruins then won the game at the 41 second mark of the overtime. David Pastrnak of Havirov, Czechia scored from Hampus Lindholm of Helsingborg, Sweden and Tomas Nosek of Pardubice, Czechia.

Three Prior Presidents’ Trophies

The Bruins three prior Presidents’ Trophies came in 1990, 2014 and 2020. Remember, the Bruins had the most points in the regular season in 1929-30, 1930-31, 1932-33, 1937-38, 1938-39, 1939-40, 1940-41, 1970-71, 1971-72, 1973-74 and 1982-83, but the Presidents’ Trophy has only been around since 1985-86.

Previous record for wins in a season

Boston’s previous franchise high for wins in a season came in 1970-71 when they won 57 games. The Detroit Red Wings of 1995-96 and the Tampa Bay Lightning of 2018-19 share the NHL record for most wins in a single season with 62. However, it should be noted that the 1996 Red Wings and the 2019 Lightning did not win the Stanley Cup. The Red Wings lost the 1996 Western Conference Final in six games to the Colorado Avalanche, while the Tampa Bay Lightning failed to win a single playoff game as they were beaten by the Columbus Blue Jackets in a four game sweep in the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Last season, Florida won the Presidents’ Trophy, but were swept in four games by the Lightning in the second round.