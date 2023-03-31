NHL News and Rumors

Bruins win 2023 Presidents’ Trophy with franchise high 58 wins

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins won the Presidents’ Trophy on Thursday for the fourth time in franchise history. They defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 in overtime for their 121st point. The Bruins have 18 more points than the Carolina Hurricanes, which have the second most points with 103. Boston’s magnificent regular season record is 58 wins, 12 regulation losses and five losses in extra time.

Win over Columbus

The Bruins trailed the Blue Jackets 1-0 after the first period, before tying the game up with the lone goal in the second period. Tyler Bertuzzi of Sudbury, Ontario scored the game-tying goal on the power-play at 10:07 of the middle frame from Pavel Zacha of Brno, Czechia and Charlie McAvoy of Long Beach, New York. The Bruins then won the game at the 41 second mark of the overtime. David Pastrnak of Havirov, Czechia scored from Hampus Lindholm of Helsingborg, Sweden and Tomas Nosek of Pardubice, Czechia.

Three Prior Presidents’ Trophies

The Bruins three prior Presidents’ Trophies came in 1990, 2014 and 2020. Remember, the Bruins had the most points in the regular season in 1929-30, 1930-31, 1932-33, 1937-38, 1938-39, 1939-40, 1940-41, 1970-71, 1971-72, 1973-74 and 1982-83, but the Presidents’ Trophy has only been around since 1985-86.

Previous record for wins in a season

Boston’s previous franchise high for wins in a season came in 1970-71 when they won 57 games. The Detroit Red Wings of 1995-96 and the Tampa Bay Lightning of 2018-19 share the NHL record for most wins in a single season with 62. However, it should be noted that the 1996 Red Wings and the 2019 Lightning did not win the Stanley Cup. The Red Wings lost the 1996 Western Conference Final in six games to the Colorado Avalanche, while the Tampa Bay Lightning failed to win a single playoff game as they were beaten by the Columbus Blue Jackets in a four game sweep in the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Last season, Florida won the Presidents’ Trophy, but were swept in four games by the Lightning in the second round.

Topics  
Bruins NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
Matt Tkachuk

Matt Tkachuk records fifth career NHL hat trick

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  60min
NHL News and Rumors
Logan Thompson
Vegas Golden Knights winning with four goalies
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 29 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Matt Boldy
Wild left winger Matt Boldy records second career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 28 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Islanders at Los Angeles Kings
LA Kings left winger Victor Arvidsson named NHL First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 28 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Carolina Hurricanes
L.A. Kings set franchise record for most consecutive games with a point
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 27 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Islanders at Boston Bruins
Is Jeremy Swayman the best backup goalie ever?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 23 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Nashville Predators at Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes need excellence from Sebastian Aho more than ever
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 22 2023
More News
Arrow to top