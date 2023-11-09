The PGA Tour will stop in Bermuda for the second last event on the FedEx Cup fall schedule. The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship will be hosted at the Port Royal Golf Club. Below, we’ll uncover the history behind the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, along with the past winners and notable results from past tournaments.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship History

Introduced as the Bermuda Championship in 2019, the professional golf tournament is a fairly new event on the PGA Tour. In 2021, the Butterfield Bank joined the Bermuda Tourism Board as co-title sponsor, adding their name to the tournament.

The Bermuda Championship will be hosted at the Port Royal Golf Course for the fifth year in a row. It comes in as the second shortest golf course on the PGA Tour at 6,828 yards.

There isn’t an extensive history of the tournament, given that it’s a very new event on the Tour. It was originally designated as an alternate event of the WGC-HSBC Champions, but since 2020 it’s been elevated to a full FedEx Cup status event.

It’s also been moved to the last half of the season.

While the purse isn’t as lucrative as other tournaments, golfers still have a chance to cash in 500 FedEx Cup points at the Bermuda Championship.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Past Winners & Results

There have been a total of four previous winners at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Since it’s in the latter half of the fall schedule, the Bermuda Championship doesn’t bring out the biggest stars.

Instead, the field is wide open for longshot bets and everyone is priced fairly long with no clear-cut winner.

The previous four winners include Brendon Todd, Biran Gay, Lucas Herbert and Seamus Power.

For the complete Butterfield Bermuda Championship results, check out the chart below.

Year Winner To par Margin of victory Purse ($) Winner’s share ($) Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023 TBD TBD TBD 6,500,000 1,170,000 2022 Séamus Power −19 1 stroke 6,500,000 1,170,000 2021 Lucas Herbert −15 1 stroke 6,500,000 1,170,000 Bermuda Championship 2020 Brian Gay −15 Playoff 4,000,000 720,000 2019 Brendon Todd −24 4 strokes 3,000,000 540,000