Golf News and Rumors

Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023 History, Past Winners & Results

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023 History, Past Winners & Results

The PGA Tour will stop in Bermuda for the second last event on the FedEx Cup fall schedule. The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship will be hosted at the Port Royal Golf Club. Below, we’ll uncover the history behind the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, along with the past winners and notable results from past tournaments.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship History

Introduced as the Bermuda Championship in 2019, the professional golf tournament is a fairly new event on the PGA Tour. In 2021, the Butterfield Bank joined the Bermuda Tourism Board as co-title sponsor, adding their name to the tournament.

The Bermuda Championship will be hosted at the Port Royal Golf Course for the fifth year in a row. It comes in as the second shortest golf course on the PGA Tour at 6,828 yards.

There isn’t an extensive history of the tournament, given that it’s a very new event on the Tour. It was originally designated as an alternate event of the WGC-HSBC Champions, but since 2020 it’s been elevated to a full FedEx Cup status event.

It’s also been moved to the last half of the season.

While the purse isn’t as lucrative as other tournaments, golfers still have a chance to cash in 500 FedEx Cup points at the Bermuda Championship.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Past Winners & Results

There have been a total of four previous winners at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Since it’s in the latter half of the fall schedule, the Bermuda Championship doesn’t bring out the biggest stars.

Instead, the field is wide open for longshot bets and everyone is priced fairly long with no clear-cut winner.

The previous four winners include Brendon Todd, Biran Gay, Lucas Herbert and Seamus Power.

For the complete Butterfield Bermuda Championship results, check out the chart below.

Year Winner To par Margin of

victory

 Purse

($)

 Winner’s

share ($)
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
2023 TBD TBD TBD 6,500,000 1,170,000
2022 Séamus Power −19 1 stroke 6,500,000 1,170,000
2021 Lucas Herbert −15 1 stroke 6,500,000 1,170,000
Bermuda Championship
2020 Brian Gay −15 Playoff 4,000,000 720,000
2019 Brendon Todd −24 4 strokes 3,000,000 540,000
Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023: Norlander and Hall Are Among Best Longshot Bets

Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023: Norlander and Hall Are Among Best Longshot Bets

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  4min
Golf News and Rumors
Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023
Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  8min
Golf News and Rumors
What is the cost of a Port Royal Golf Course membership?
Port Royal Golf Course Membership Cost, Yearly Dues, & Amenities
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  11min
Golf News and Rumors
Erik van Rooyen Net Worth, Career Earnings, PGA Tour Wins, & Wife
Erik van Rooyen Net Worth, Career Earnings, PGA Tour Wins, & Wife
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  16min
Golf News and Rumors
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023 Scorecard For Port Royal Golf Course
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023 Scorecard For Port Royal Golf Course
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  20min
Golf News and Rumors
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  12h
Golf News and Rumors
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023 Purse: Payouts Up 63% Since 2020; Winner’s Share Set At $1.1M
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023 Purse: Payouts Up 63% Since 2020; Winner’s Share Set At $1.1M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 7 2023
More News
Arrow to top