The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship will tee off from Port Royal Golf Course on Thursday morning, as the field competes for a share of a $6.5 million purse. Find the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023 tee times, featured groups, key pairings, and weather forecast for all four days at the Port Royal Golf Course.

The 2023 FedEx Cup Fall schedule is quickly winding down as the Tour heads to Bermuda for the second last event of the season. It’s the fifth edition of the Bermuda Championship and tee times are scheduled to begin on Thursday at 5:55 a.m. ET.

The weather is going to be manageable in Bermuda with temperatures as high as 76°F and lows of 65°F. There isn’t much rain forecasted for the weekend except for Sunday, which has the highest chance of showers at 75%.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023 Field

With only two events left in the fall schedule, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship won’t be hosting a very strong field. However, since the stakes are more competitive for players this year, the field is a little stronger than in previous tournaments.

The top 60 in the FedEx Cup rankings will qualify for 2024 Signature events while the top 125 receive status to maintain their Tour cards. That means some golfers are playing with their future on the line this weekend.

There will only be nine of the top 100 on the Official World Golf Rankings competing this weekend. The field will be highlighted by favorites Adam Scott and Lucas Glover. They will be joined by Brendon Todd, Alex Noren, Lucas Herbert, Alex Smalley, Luke List, and more.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023 Tee Times

Due to time zone changes, the tee times are going to be very early for the Bermuda Championship. The first group is set to tee off at 5:55 a.m. ET.

The rest of the field will be teeing off in groups of three at five-minute intervals. Unlike other PGA Tour events, the field will start by teeing off on the back nine.

Featured Groups for Round 1

There are a few great featured groups to catch this weekend in the morning and afternoon. On Thursday, the first featured group with feature Lucas Glover, Davis Riley, and Nick Hardy at 6:23 a.m. ET.

The afternoon groups include Ben Martin, Mark Hubbard, and Austin Smotherman, who tee off at 11:36 a.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the featured groups to watch in Round 1, and when they will tee off at Port Royal Golf Course in Bermuda.

6:23 a.m. ET: Lucas Glover, Davis Riley, Nick Hardy

6:34 a.m. ET: Luke List, Akshay Bhatia, Camilo Villegas

6:56 a.m. ET: Chris Stroud, Thomas Detry, Max McGreevy

11:03 a.m. ET: Brian Gay, Adam Scott, Ben Griffin

11:14 a.m. ET: Nico Echavarria, Lucas Herbert, Brendon Todd

11:36 a.m. ET: Ben Martin, Mark Hubbard, Austin Smotherman

Tee Times (ET) Groups 5:50 AM* Tommy Gainey, Kelly Kraft, Vince Whaley 5:55 AM Jonas Blixt, Jeff Overton, Kramer Hickok 6:01 AM* C.T. Pan, Bo Van Pelt, David Hearn 6:06 AM Kevin Tway, Richard S. Johnson, Doug Ghim 6:12 AM* Patton Kizzire, Alex Noren, Justin Lower 6:17 AM Martin Trainer, Ted Potter, Jr., William McGirt 6:23 AM* Lucas Glover, Davis Riley, Nick Hardy 6:28 AM Stewart Cink, Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin 6:34 AM* Luke List, Akshay Bhatia, Camilo Villegas 6:39 AM Ryan Brehm, Richy Werenski, Troy Merritt 6:45 AM* Nick Watney, Hank Lebioda, Matthias Schwab 6:50 AM Ryan Palmer, Fabián Gómez, Henrik Norlander 6:56 AM* Chris Stroud, Thomas Detry, Max McGreevy 7:01 AM Jonathan Byrd, Robert Garrigus, Omar Uresti 7:07 AM* Greg Chalmers, Ben Crane, Derek Ernst 7:12 AM Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang, Adam Long 7:18 AM* Jason Dufner, S.Y. Noh, Sean O’Hair 7:23 AM Scott Brown, George McNeill, Dylan Wu 7:29 AM* Scott Harrington, Tano Goya, Ryan Gerard 7:34 AM Michael Gligic, Brent Grant, Augusto Núñez 7:40 AM* Martin Contini, Chase Johnson, Greg Koch 7:45 AM Eric West (a), Kyle Wilshire, Danny Guise 10:35 AM* Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Stadler, Arjun Atwal 10:30 AM Ryan Moore, Peter Malnati, Brandon Wu 10:46 AM* Jimmy Walker, Taylor Pendrith, Zecheng Dou 10:41 AM Scott Piercy, Charley Hoffman, Harry Hall 10:52 AM Brice Garnett, Andrew Novak, MJ Daffue 10:57 AM* Ryan Armour, Kevin Chappell, D.J. Trahan 11:03 AM Brian Gay, Adam Scott, Ben Griffin 11:08 AM* Robert Streb, Jim Herman, Andrew Landry 11:14 AM Nico Echavarria, Lucas Herbert, Brendon Todd 11:19 AM* Russell Knox, Ricky Barnes, Harrison Endycott 11:25 AM Austin Cook, Doc Redman, Harry Higgs 11:30 AM* Kyle Stanley, David Lipsky, Kevin Yu 11:36 AM Ben Martin, Mark Hubbard, Austin Smotherman 11:41 AM* D.A. Points, Cameron Percy, Paul Haley II 11:47 AM Wesley Bryan, Cody Gribble, Tyson Alexander 11:52 AM* David Lingmerth, Derek Lamely, Brian Davis 11:58 AM Brian Stuard, Alex Smalley, Matti Schmid 12:03 PM* Carl Yuan, Kyle Westmoreland, Scott Roy 12:09 PM Trevor Cone, Peter Kuest, George Bryan, IV 12:14 PM* Trevor Werbylo, Kevin Roy, Chris Baker 12:20 PM Fred Biondi, Sam Bennett, Nick Dunlap (a) 12:25 PM* Michael Sims, Andy Zhang, Oliver Betschart (a)

Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023 Weather Forecast

*Denotes Tee From Hole No. 10

The weather is looking almost perfect for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

While the field will have to deal with some strong winds and rain near the tail end of the weekend, the rest of the weather forecast looks clear. The temperature will be warm with highs of 76 °F.

The only projected weather trouble is forecasted for Saturday and Sunday with a slight chance of rain but if players are lucky, it won’t impact play all that much.

Check out the chart for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship weather forecast for the entire weekend in Bermuda below.

Day Temp (°F) AM Winds % AM Rains PM Winds %PM Rains Thursday 73 / 70 NW 7 mph 1% SW 8 mph 1% Friday 76/ 72 SW 12 mph 2% SW 16 mph 11% Saturday 76 / 69 W 16 mph 24% NW 15 mph 33% Sunday 72 / 65 NE 17 mph 24% NE 17 mph 75%