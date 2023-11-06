As USC’s star quarterback Caleb Williams wept in the embrace of his family following a loss to Washington, could it be that we may have just witnessed his final act in college football? With USC out of the College Football Playoff hunt, the scene seemed ripe with the subtext that Williams is ready to turn pro.

Has USC QB Caleb Williams Played His College Football Game?

This season, Williams has lit up scoreboards and thrilled crowds with his dynamic play, proving why he’s in line to be the first name called in the NFL draft. Yet, for all of his success, USC’s defense has too often left him unsupported, transforming what could have been a storybook season into a story of ‘what could have been.’

It’s this consistent letdown that possibly weighed on Williams as he processed the season’s potential end with his family in the stands.

Caleb Williams was emotional after USC’s loss to Washington pic.twitter.com/6SzGP9Cn4h — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 5, 2023

Throughout the year, Williams dazzled with his arm strength and leadership, earning praise and the prospect of back-to-back Heisman Trophy wins in the process. But football, especially at the quarterback position, is a team effort.

Unfortunately, when the defense fails to hold up its end, even a star quarterback’s standout performances can end in a loss. This has been the bitter truth for Williams, whose heroic efforts on the field were not always matched by defensive stops.

Risk of Playing On Outweighs the Benefit of Big NFL Money

In the calculus of a budding football career, the risk of playing out a season that’s lost its shine is substantial. For Williams, any additional time on the college gridiron carries the threat of injury, which could jeopardize his draft stock and, subsequently, his professional career.

With the rewards of continuing to play diminishing, the logical step seems to be preparing for the transition to the NFL, where his talents can be both protected and monetized.

The image of Williams’ grief-stricken moment signals more than just sorrow over a single game; it hints at the closing of his college chapter.

With his prospects at the next level so bright, playing further without the possibility of a championship may not be worth the gamble. It’s a tough decision, laced with the inevitable sadness that comes with any ending, but the future for Williams is bright.