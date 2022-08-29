News

Cam Newton could be coming back to Carolina Panthers

Jon Conahan
With the unfortunate news that Sam Darnold will miss the first 4-6 weeks for the Carolina Panthers, rumors have come up that they could be interested in signing Cam Newton. Considering that the Panthers have decided that Baker Mayfield is going to be the starting quarterback, they might decide not to go after Newton, but it’s something to watch out for.

Matt Rhule on Sam Darnold’s Injury

Matt Rhule spoke briefly about what happened to Sam Darnold and how long he’s going to be out, according to NFL.com:

“It is a significant injury that could take some time,” Rhule said Saturday. “If it’s at least a four-game injury, we can put him on the short-term injured reserve.”

“Obviously, we have two quarterbacks,” Rhule said. “Normally, we would go into the season with two. Sam, I think he will be back, it’s just a matter of how many weeks it is. Like every position, we’ll look at every option; (general manager) Scott (Fitterer) does a great job of that. We spend a lot of time training these guys in this particular offense, and we’ll just continue to build off of what we done.”

Matt Rhule Speaks on Adding Cam Newton

Matt Rhule had the following to say about adding Cam Newton:

“We’ll have to wait and see,” Rhule said about making any additions, via Newton. “Sam’s a tough kid. He usually comes back really quickly. I’d say nothing’s off the table.”

“You guys know my feelings on Cam, but probably too early to say anything about that,” Rhule said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic.

Skip Bayless Thinks Carolina Could Make The Playoffs

Skip Bayless believes that the Carolina Panthers could make the playoffs with Baker Mayfield and made some interesting points during his show:

“I love this team’s chances—chances of being a wildcard team,” he added. “I believe the Carolina Panthers are destined to make the playoffs this year because Baker Mayfield is back to doing what he does best—shocking the world. I believe Baker will lead—operative word, lead—the Panthers to a playoff berth. I now believe the Carolina Panthers have a humbled adult at quarterback.”

Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
