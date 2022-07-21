Cameron Smith Leads List of PGA Tour Golfers That Could Join LIV Golf

The hunt continues for Greg Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf.

The rival golf league has created controversy by poaching some of the top players from the PGA Tour. Many of golf’s biggest names, including Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Phil Mickelson have already played in the Saudi-backed invitational series but LIV Golf isn’t finished adding to its roster just yet.

Read on to learn more about four potential PGA Tour players that could join the LIV Golf roster, including 2022 British Open winner Cameron Smith.

Which Golfers Could Leave The PGA Tour For LIV Golf?

The PGA Tour has always been home to the world’s best golfers but Greg Norman and LIV Golf are trying to change that.

Since Phil Mickelson made headlines by joining the Saudi-backed golf league, some of the sport’s biggest stars have been added to the LIV Golf roster and more are set to follow.

With rumors circulating around a few of the world’s top players, we’ll go over four golfers that could leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.

1. Cameron Smith

After winning the 2022 British Open, rumors have circulated that Cameron Smith is looking to part ways with the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf. When confronted with the situation, Smith chose to neither confirm or deny the rumors, leading many to believe the current No.2 player in the world will leave the PGA Tour.

To add fuel to the fire, Norman congratulated Smith on Twitter following his British Open win.

Aussie Aussie Aussie, Oi Oi Oi! 🇦🇺🏆 A spectacular final round mate. A triumph for you and for Australia as the first Australian to win in 29 years. You’re in good company 🙂 Enjoy every moment of your @TheOpen victory @CameronSmithPGA. #TheOpen #thatwinningfeeling pic.twitter.com/GIdvhLpPVa — Greg Norman (@SharkGregNorman) July 17, 2022

According to reports, Smith has all but made his decision.

LIV Golf plans to announce their next signing on Tuesday ahead of the next event at Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster.

If Cameron Smith decides to join LIV Golf, will more of the PGA Tour’s top players decide to follow?

2. Adam Scott

Rumors have surfaced that LIV Golf would like to create an all-Australian team. Primed for the picking, Greg Norman not only has his eyes on fellow Australian Cameron Smith but also former No.1 player Adam Scott.

For a brief 14-week period in 2014, Scott was the world’s best golfer. He is a former Masters Champion but hasn’t quite been in stride since then. While he won the Genesis Invitation in February 2020, the win marked his first victory on the tour since March of 2016.

Scott’s resume doesn’t quite hold up to other top players. He only has three PGA Tour wins since 2014 and a third place finish at the 2018 PGA Championship.

Despite his overall struggles, Scott is still one of golf’s most recognizable names and will be a great loss for the PGA Tour if he decides to leave.

3. Bubba Watson

A two-time Masters champion, Bubba Watson is another golfer that may be leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. The 43-year-old could join fellow left-handed major champion, Phil Mickelson if he decides to join the Saudi-backed series.

While he’s never made it to No.1 in the world, Watson came pretty close, peaking at No.2 when he won at Augusta National in 2012 and 2014. He has 12 PGA Tour wins to his name and has also collected two wins on the European Tour. In 2010 Watson finished second at the PGA Championship and tied for fifth at the US Open in 2007.

During his prime, Watson was known as one of the biggest hitters but as his career has gone on, he has struggled against the young stars on the PGA Tour.

However, he still managed to go on a hot streak, winning three tournaments in 2018. With that being said, he hasn’t found his way to the winner’s circle since June of that year.

Could Watson make the jump to LIV Golf as he moves to the next chapter of his career?

4. Hideki Matsuyama

The first japanese-born player to ever win the Masters, Hideki Matsuyama is another player that has been rumored to jump ship and join LIV Golf. He won his first Green Jacket in April 2021 and has won two tournaments on the tour since.

While there has been no word on his decision, it appears Matsuyama would like to participate in the FedEx Championship first before making his official decision.

The 2021 Masters winner is currently the No.14 player in the world. Since his decision would affect his ability to play in the upcoming President’s Cup, don’t expect any news to come out any time soon.

Still, Greg Norman has his eye on some of the tour’s top players and Matsuyama is certainly a player to keep an eye on after the season comes to a close.