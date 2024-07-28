Drones are not allowed in Paris and Soccer Canada found that out the hard way. On Saturday, FIFA instituted strict penalties on Canada for using a drone to monitor a New Zealand practice this past Monday. As a result, Soccer Canada head coach Bev Priestman is suspended one year. Assistant coach Jasmine Mander is suspended one year. Canadian team analyst Joseph Lombardi is suspended one year. There are also financial ramifications, as Soccer Canada was fined $313,000.

However the most notable ramifications is the fact that Canada lost six points in the women’s soccer standings. Their 2-1 win over New Zealand on Thursday no longer counts, and the Canadians have been docked three additional points. The Canadian women’s soccer program has had great success at the last three Olympic Games (bronze in London and Rio de Janeiro, and gold in Tokyo). Now if they want to return to the Olympic podium in Paris, quite simply the margin of error is close to zero to say the very least.

What happened in Olympic men’s soccer on Saturday?

The United States moved into second place in Group A after a convincing 4-1 win over New Zealand. The Americans lost their first game, 3-0 to France. The American goal scorers in their Saturday win were Colorado Rapids attacking midfielder Djordje Mihailovic of Jacksonville, Florida, (who scored in the 10th minute on a penalty), Nashville SC centerback Walker Zimmerman of Lawrenceville, Georgia (who scored in the 12th minute), midfielder Gianluca Busio of Greensboro, North Carolina (who scored in the 30th minute), and attacking midfielder Paxten Aaronson of Medford, New Jersey (who scored in the 58th minute). Meanwhile in other Group A action, France beat Guinea 1-0 on a goal by Kiliann Sildillia in the 75th minute to improve to a record of two wins and zero losses.

In Group B, Argentina, Ukraine, Morocco and Iraq are all at one win and one loss. On Saturday, Argentina beat Iraq 3-1, and Ukraine beat Morocco 2-1. Argentina had goals from Thiago Almada, Luciano Gondou, and Ezequiel Fernandez. Ukraine’s goal scorers were Dmytro Kryskiv and Ihor Krasnopir. It was in the eighth minute of extra time in the second half that Krasnopir scored the game winner.

In Group C, Spain beat Dominican Republic 3-0 and Egypt beat Uzbekistan 1-0. Spain got goals from Fermin Lopez, Alex Baena, and Miguel Gutierrez. Egypt’s goal scorer was Ahmed Koka.

In Group D, Japan beat Mali 1-0 on a goal in the second straight game by Rihitio Yamamoto of Kanagawa. Meanwhile, Paraguay beat Israel 4-2. Forward Marcelo Fernandez had two goals for Paraguay, while Julio Enciso and Fabian Balbuena had one goal each.